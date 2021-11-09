Tickets Subscribe
DTM News

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up

By:

Formula 3 race winner David Schumacher will drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at Paul Ricard this week as part of the German manufacturer’s Young Driver DTM test.

Schumacher will be testing for the Haupt Racing Team (HRT), which powered Maximilian Gotz to the 2021 drivers' title and helped Mercedes make a winning return to the DTM after a two-year hiatus.

The 20-year-old is believed to be in contention for a 2022 DTM race seat, with HRT looking to add a third car to its fleet next year after running factory-supported entries for Gotz and Vincent Abril in 2021.

"It is true that David Schumacher will test for us," HRT managing director Ulrich Fritz told Motorsport.com’s sister site Motorsport-Total.com.

"Two or three cars are realistic. The question is, what is financially viable? Where do you find good sponsors and good drivers for it? The foundation could already be laid in Paul Ricard. That's where we want to find the first answer to the question."

Schumacher will be joined in the two-day test, which will take place on November 10-11, by Formula 2 drivers Jake Hughes, Lirim Zendeli and David Beckmann.

The plan is for Hughes and Zendeli to take turns in Abril’s AMG GT3 on Wednesday, before Beckmann and Schumacher share driving duties on the second day of testing on Thursday.

In addition to HRT, the Winward and GruppeM teams will also take part in Mercedes’ Young Driver DTM test, which will take place on Paul Ricard’s grand prix layout - albeit without the chicane on the Mistral straight.

Ex-BMW DTM driver Jonathan Aberdein will drive for Winward alongside World Touring Car Cup frontrunner Esteban Guerrieri, while Saudi racer Reema Juffali and William Tregurtha will be testing for GruppeM.

GetSpeed will be present at Le Castellet for two successive days of running, but will devote the time to testing the car for other categories.

Mercedes has also called in seven-time DTM race winner Lucas Auer and AMG driver Luca Stolz to France to provide a reference point for young racers who have little-to-no experience in GT machines.

Stolz could also be a candidate for a race seat in 2022, having impressed on his wildcard appearance with Toksport at the Nurburgring.

Did you know...

David Schumacher wouldn’t be the first driver from his family to race in the DTM should he secure a drive next year.

Uncle Michael Schumacher contested five races in the DTM in 1990-91 before embarking on a successful career in Formula 1 that yielded seven world championships, while father Ralf was active in the series between 2008-12, scoring two podiums and one pole position during that period. Both drove for Mercedes.

Mick Schumacher, David’s cousin, completed a few demo laps in the taxi version of Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM at the invitational of series boss Gerhard Berger in 2018.

Ralf Schumacher, Team HWA AMG Mercedes, AMG Mercedes C-Coupe

Ralf Schumacher, Team HWA AMG Mercedes, AMG Mercedes C-Coupe

Photo by: Satoshi Noma

