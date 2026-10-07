German Formula 4: 14 teams confirmed - DTM outfit and F1 star's team join grid

After a four-year break, a German Formula 4 championship will finally return in 2027, with five rounds supporting the DTM. The team list for the first season of the series organized by Gedlich Racing has now also been revealed. And one DTM team is surprisingly among the entrants!

Belgian outfit Comtoyou Racing, which this year scored the first two Aston Martin victories in DTM history with Nicki Thiim, is one of 14 teams that made the cut. And that was anything but easy.

According to information from Motorsport-Total.com, there is a real boom around the new series, with the car costing just over 100,000 euros. Running costs are expected to be in the region of 500,000 euros or more per season, depending on who you talk to.

Applications for "more than 70 potential cars"

According to the press release, "applications totalling over 70 potential entries were registered" - and even established names were turned down.

In the end, the organizers, including DTM legend Kris Nissen as sporting director, selected 14 teams (see list at the end of the article).

Comtoyou Racing, based in Gembloux, is entering the new project without any previous formula racing experience and plans to run two cars. No drivers have been announced yet. The Belgian outfit's rivals include several prominent names from the motorsport world.

Teams of Lando Norris and Augusto Farfus join the grid

The LN4 Fusion team was co-founded by none other than Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris. The initials and the number four are a reference to Norris' usual racing number. The Briton himself competed in German Formula 4 for the Mucke team in 2015, even taking a race win at Spa during his three race weekends.

The initials of the Swiss-based FS Motorsports team also point to prominent founders: They are BMW works driver and former DTM racer Augusto Farfus and motorsport promoter Mauricio Slaviero, who plays a key role in the TCR world.

The two Brazilians run the FS Management driver agency and are also using the German Formula 4 series as a platform.

Colin Kolles' Vanwall outfit to run four cars

The newly formed Vanwall F4 Racing project is headed by former Formula 1 team principal Colin Kolles and open-wheel racing legend Trevor Carlin. The team will be based at the ByKolles facility - and plans to enter as many as four cars. That is the maximum permitted number.

So far, three teams have committed to running four cars: Alongside Vanwall, they are Dutch outfit Van Amersfoort Racing, which has previously run current Formula 1 stars such as Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, and German team Mathilda Racing.

These 14 teams have been confirmed for the German F4 series:

Van Amersfoort Racing

Mathilda Racing

Vanwall F4 Racing

LN4 Fusion

Jenzer Motorsport

Step Motorsport

Renauer Motorsport

CRAM

AS Motorsport

Dutt Motorsport

drive.solutions

Comtoyou Racing

PK Carsport

FS Motorsports

Provisional 2027 race calendar:

May 7-9: Oschersleben (DTM)



June 18-20: Lausitzring (DTM)



July 2-4: Norisring (DTM - to be confirmed)



July 30-August 1: Red Bull Ring (ADAC Racing Weekend)



August 20-22: Nurburgring (DTM)



September 24-26: Sachsenring (DTM)



October 1-3: Hockenheim (ADAC Racing Weekend)