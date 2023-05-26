DTM 2023: Full list of drivers, teams and manufacturers

A total of 28 drivers will compete in the DTM in 2023, representing 14 teams and six different manufacturers.

There will be three former champions on the grid, Marco Wittmann, Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, all three driving for BMW.

Full 2023 DTM entry list:

Manufacturer Team Drivers Audi Abt Sportsline Kelvin van der Linde Ricardo Feller Team Engstler Luca Enstler Tresor Orange1 Mattia Drudi Patric Niederhauser BMW Schubert Motorsport Sheldon van der Linde Rene Rast Project 1 Marco Wittmann Sandro Holzem Ferrari Emil Frey Racing Jack Aitken Thierry Vermeulen Lamborghini SSR Performance Alessio Deledda Mirko Bortolotti Franck Perera Grasser Mick Wishofer Clemens Schmid Mercedes HRT Luca Stolz Arjun Maini Winward Lucas Auer David Schumacher Landgraf Maro Engel Jusuf Owega Porsche Toksport WRT Tim Heinemaann Christian Engelhart Bernhard Ayhancan Guven Laurin Henrich Manthey EMA Dennis Olsen Thomas Preining

2023 calendar:

Round Venue Date 1 Oschersleben May 27-28 2 Zandvoort June 24-25 3 Norisring July 8-9 4 Nurburgring August 5-6 5 Lausitzring August 19-20 6 Sachsenring September 9-10 7 Red Bull Ring September 23-24 8 Hockenheimring October 21-22