Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars
DTM News

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract

By:

Jamie Green says he’s still seeking opportunities with manufacturers to return to racing in 2022 after his Audi contract ended at the end of 2020, after missing out on a seat in the DTM this season.

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract

The 39-year-old Briton was a mainstay of the DTM for 16 continuous seasons between 2005 and 2020, scoring 17 wins for Mercedes and Audi and finishing second in the standings in 2015.

But since his Audi factory deal concluded at the end of 2020, the 2004 Formula 3 Euroseries champion has only raced once for Audi GT customer Sainteloc in the Spa 24 Hours.

Green however insists that he’s not considering retirement and told Motorsport.com that he’s actively seeking opportunities for a regular programme in GT racing, having made sporadic appearances in GT World Challenge, Italian GT and ADAC GT Masters events outside his main DTM programme in recent years.

“I haven’t got my head around retiring, I didn’t want to retire and I still haven’t retired,” said Green.

“I’m still really passionate about motorsport, I’m still fit and I’m still competitive - I finished on the podium in my last two DTM races.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen this year. I was hopeful I may get some kind of role within Audi to continue racing in GTs but Audi already had a big pool of GT drivers and they were quite loyal to those guys, so that meant there wasn’t really any opportunity there.

“I’ve been in contact with other manufacturers since but I’m still basically available.

“I’d enjoy doing a proper programme in GT racing that I can get my teeth into and really get to know the car, because the cool thing about it is you are out so often.

“I think because I was in an Audi [at Spa], most of the people in the paddock probably thought, ‘oh, he’s still under contract to Audi’ but that actually expired at the end of 2020.”

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Jamie Green, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Green is optimistic that the influx of manufacturers entering the sportscar racing arena for the 2023 convergence of Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh will provide opportunities, despite never having raced a prototype.

While conceding that “LMDh is quite a long way off”, he believes that his experience of driving high-downforce cars in DTM would make up for any shortfall in multi-class racing scenarios.

“Especially up until 2017 we had significant downforce in the DTM, I’ve always felt quite at home in high-grip cars so I think that would suit me,” he said.

“If you know how to use downforce, then you’ll be fine in any car with downforce. I would say it would probably be easier for me to adapt to a prototype car than it would to a GT car.

“GT cars don’t have much downforce and are heavier, and I was still able to be competitive in that against guys who are in the car 25 weekends a year, some of them for the last 10 years.”

Green added that the changed model of the DTM, which has moved away from an all-pro series populated by manufacturer-funded teams to a series for GT3 cars with private teams often partially funded by paying drivers, would make it unlikely for him to return.

He came close to the title in 2015 and 2017, in both years thwarted by gearbox failures while leading at the Red Bull Ring.

shares
comments
Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars
Previous article

Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars
Load comments
More from
James Newbold
Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood 24 Hours of Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

Inside the Le Mans finish too barmy for Hollywood

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion Prime
GT

The unpopular BMW stalwart built for the big occasion

BMW gives M4 GT3 "trouble-free" debut on Nordschleife
Video Inside
VLN

BMW gives M4 GT3 "trouble-free" debut on Nordschleife

Latest news

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract
DTM DTM

Green seeking new factory deal after end of Audi contract

Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Grasser to join DTM in 2022 with four Lamborghini GT3 cars

BMW's Spengler would "do everything" to return to DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

BMW's Spengler would "do everything" to return to DTM

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up
Video Inside
DTM DTM

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.