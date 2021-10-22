Tickets Subscribe
Season review: Why there was more to DTM 2021 than Norisring farce
DTM News

DTM adds Imola to nine-round 2022 calendar

By:

The DTM will make its first visit to the iconic Imola circuit in Italy next year, as the series continues to expand to new venues in Europe.

DTM adds Imola to nine-round 2022 calendar

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will hold the fourth round of the 2022 season on June 17-19, which was marked as ‘TBA’ on the previous version on the calendar released in September.

This means Italy will retain its place on the DTM’s schedule for the second year running, after Monza staged the opening round of the 2021 season in June. Previously, both Mugello and Misano have played host to the Italian round of the championship.

Following this announcement, there remains a single unconfirmed venue on next year’s schedule, which will slot in between the Lausitzring round on May 20-22 and the new Imola date in June.

The season will kick off at Portimao - another new venue - on April 29-May 1 and conclude at Hockenheim in October following trips to Nurburgring, Spa-Francorchamps and the Red Bull Ring in the second half of the season.

“The Imola circuit has an impressive history and is known as a quite challenging, fast circuit,” said Frederic Elsner, director event & operations of the DTM organisation ITR. .

“Imola fits perfectly into our calendar and is another track that is requiring the most from our drivers and teams. “Moreover, DTM has a close connection with Italy, particularly as a result of the participation of Italian drivers, teams and manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini and formerly also Alfa Romeo. We are massively looking forward to the premiere at the famous Imola circuit.”

Circuit manager Pietro Benvenuti added: “After the announcements of Formula 1 and the European Le Mans Series, here is another prestigious championship that has chosen Imola for its Italian round. DTM is undoubtedly one of the most important series at European level. I am convinced that fans will not miss the opportunity to experience this great series at Imola Circuit.”

2022 DTM calendar

Venue Date
Portugal Algarve 29 April - 1 May
Germany Lausitzring (banked Turn 1) 20-22 May
TBA (Outside Germany) 3-5 June
Italy Imola 17-19 June
Germany Norisring 1-3 July
Germany Nurburgring 26-28 August
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 9-11 September
Austria Red Bull Ring 23-25 September
Germany Hockenheim 7-9 October

 

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
