Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM Next / Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?
DTM News

DTM evaluating adding Nurburgring Nordschleife to 2023 calendar

The DTM is believed to be seriously considering a return to the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife as early as 2023, but it must overcome several hurdles to make the race a reality.

By:
DTM evaluating adding Nurburgring Nordschleife to 2023 calendar

The ITR is currently working on devising a calendar for the next DTM season and, apart from the possible addition of the Salzburgring in Austria, a race on the Nordschleife is also understood to be on the table.

The use of Class One cars had made it technically impossible for the DTM to hold an event at the world’s longest permanent circuit due to the requirement of a Grade 2 license, but a switch to GT3 regulations last year means it can now return to the venue for the first time since 1993.

ITR chief Gerhard Berger had always made it clear that he’d like to take the DTM to the Nordschleife one day and reiterated his intention at Portimao earlier this year.

"We would like to do it, but I need the support of the Nürburgring GmbH. This has to be tackled again now," he said.

According to Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, Berger statements were no PR gimmick and ITR is giving a serious thought to holding race at the 20.8km venue, which currently stages several GT and touring car races including the fabled Nurburgring 24 Hours.

#44 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Alessio Picariello, Patrick Pilet, Martin Ragginger

#44 Falken Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R: Klaus Bachler, Alessio Picariello, Patrick Pilet, Martin Ragginger

Photo by: Andreas Beil

But there are several challenges that the DTM will face related to logistics, due to the very length and nature of the circuit that has earned it a place in racing folklore.

While the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) primarily relies on onboard cameras for race footage, the DTM holds itself to higher TV production standards and hence will have to incur significant costs to position moving cameras around the track.

Equally, it will have to ensure there are adequate marshals and security staff to ensure the races are completed in a safe manner and various grandstands can be opened to paying spectators.

Such a race - or pair of races - could take place on the support bill for another event such as the Nurburgring 24 Hours or on a standalone basis to provide maximum exposure to the DTM.

Running a race during the Nurburgring 24 Hours weekend, as was the case in the 1990s, could pose additional problems for DTM drivers who race in the fabled German classic and will find it difficult to pull double duty given the scheduling constraints.

That said, Berger remains confident that a DTM race at the Nordschleife is more than just a pipe dream.

"Sometimes if you sit down and sort it out cleanly, there aren't so many problems left. I would just love to drive the DTM over the big loop at the Nurburgring," he said.

Legendary racer Hans-Joachim Stuck is supportive of DTM’s plans in principle, but advised the series “should just do a test” first to get a better idea of the challenge the cars will go through in a sprint format.

"Well, I'm certainly one who's not afraid of anything, but you have to be careful what you drive on the Nordschleife today." the two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours winner told Motorsport-Total.com. 

“Not only is it tricky to drive, it has a lot of bumps and jumps. And today's cars are not suitable for jumping, that has to be said clearly."

The DTM will hold a pair of races on the sprint layout of the Nurburgring circuit on August 27-28 for round fifth of the 2022 season.

Read Also:
shares
comments
Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM
Previous article

Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM
Next article

Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?

Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?
More from
Sven Haidinger
DTM rejects drivers' demand for repeater lights in rolling starts Norisring
DTM

DTM rejects drivers' demand for repeater lights in rolling starts

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin
DTM

Thiim could return to DTM this year in an Aston Martin

How Mercedes scrambled to get DTM cars repaired after Norisring carnage Norisring
DTM

How Mercedes scrambled to get DTM cars repaired after Norisring carnage

Latest news

17-year-old Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring
DTM DTM

17-year-old Oeverhaus to become youngest DTM driver at Nurburgring

Theo Oeverhaus will become the youngest driver to race in the DTM when he makes his series debut at the Nurburgring on August 27-29.

Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?
DTM DTM

Can the DTM’s reigning champion turn around his sluggish title defence?

With 67 fewer points and 14 positions lower in the standings than at the equivalent point last year, Maximilian Gotz has had a tough start to his DTM season. The Mercedes driver explains his struggles, and how he’s going about addressing them.

DTM evaluating adding Nurburgring Nordschleife to 2023 calendar
DTM DTM

DTM evaluating adding Nurburgring Nordschleife to 2023 calendar

The DTM is believed to be seriously considering a return to the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife as early as 2023, but it must overcome several hurdles to make the race a reality.

Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM
WEC WEC

Rast, Muller and Cassidy to miss Fuji WEC to focus on DTM

Rene Rast, Nico Muller and Nick Cassidy are all expected to miss the fifth round of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship at Fuji Speedway next month to prioritise their DTM commitments.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.