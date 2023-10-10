DTM finds no irregularities in engines in post-Spielberg inspection
The DTM has finally declared the results of last month’s Spielberg round after inspecting the engines of the top three drivers in the standings.
German motorsport federation DMSB found “no irregularities” in engines of Thomas Preining, Mirko Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller after an unusually long but routine inspection that took nearly two weeks to complete.
It is understood that DMSB wanted to signal teams and manufacturers that it is closely looking into the legality of engine parts as the season reaches its climax in Hockenheim later this month.
In recent weeks, there have been repeated complaints in the paddock about SSR Performance, with rival teams feeling it has been able to make a major leap in performance from Saturdays to Sundays.
Factory Lamborghini driver Bortolotti, who leads the outfit’s charge and is currently second in the standings, attributed his pole on Sunday to not having set the best individual sector times in the previous qualifying session.
Given Bortolotti was one of the select few drivers to miss the pre-race test at Sachsenring and thus had more room for improvement, this statement isn’t completely unbelievable.
However, teams are currently engaged in a poker battle to get the best Balance of Performance rating for Hockenheim, and with four drivers in title contention, there is a lot at stake.
The debate around the Lamborghini’s brake lights issue also shows that there is a lot of tension in the paddock ahead of the title decider.
Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Given the situation, the DMSB collected the engines of the top three championship contenders after Spielberg on September 24.
The engines were dismantled at the facilities of each of the three manufacturers (Porsche, Lamborghini and Audi) in presence of a DMSB technical inspector.
All performance parts were checked for legality, including crankshafts, cylinders, connecting rods, various inlet pipes and the displacement, before engines were allowed to be reassembled.
While the process itself only takes a full working day, the results of the round couldn’t be declared for almost two weeks because manufacturers and the DMSB had to agree on a date for the inspection.
The Porsche and Audi engines were eventually inspected in the week after the Red Bull Ring races, while the Lamborghini engine was examined last week.
Interestingly, while Porsche and Lamborghini engines were dismantled at their motorsport headquarters in Weissach and Sant'Agata respectively, the Audi engine in Feller’s car was opened in Malmedy near Spa-Francorchamps. That’s because Malmedy is home to Breuer Technical Development (BTD), which has been carrying out revisions to Audi R8 LMS GT3 customer engines since 2010.
All three engines have since been sealed and returned to the teams.
Related video
Latest news
Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list Autopolis SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
World Superbike performs U-turn on 2024 minimum weight rules
World Superbike performs U-turn on 2024 minimum weight rules World Superbike performs U-turn on 2024 minimum weight rules
Armstrong, Blomqvist, Lundqvist complete Indy Rookie Orientation Program
Armstrong, Blomqvist, Lundqvist complete Indy Rookie Orientation Program Armstrong, Blomqvist, Lundqvist complete Indy Rookie Orientation Program
Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test
Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.