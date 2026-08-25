DTM gets its own "Drive to Survive": What is "Behind the Grid"?

A dedicated camera crew follows Nicki Thiim at the Norisring on his way from the podium to the mixed zone, where the journalists are waiting. The Dane shows great emotion - on the race weekend that, with two wins, was to become his absolute breakthrough in the series.

Only afterwards does it emerge that these were film recordings for the DTM's new TV and streaming documentary "Behind the Grid", which, in the style of the Formula 1 Netflix series "Drive to Survive", is intended to provide unique behind-the-scenes glimpses of the traditional series.

"The DTM boasts plenty of strong personalities and interesting characters," says DTM managing director Claudia Wagner. "In 'Behind the Grid, we want to reveal some unfamiliar aspects of these figures to the viewers."

Where will "Behind the Grid" be shown?

The documentary series will be shown free of charge on streaming provider Joyn, on ServusTV ON, on Red Bull TV and for the English speaking audience on the DTM's official YouTube channel.

The first episode of "Behind the Grid" will be released in just a few days: the series gets under way on Friday, 28 August 2026 at 8:00 p.m. (CEST). After that, a new episode with a running time of around 20 minutes will be released every week until the season finale.

The aim is clear: much as Liberty Media has managed with Formula 1, the DTM is to be made accessible to a mainstream audience beyond the classic "petrolheads" through a gripping TV series with its own real-life character.

What is the concept and who is behind it?

The focus is on the 2026 DTM season: since the start of the season at the Red-Bull-Ring at the end of April, a camera crew from the German company fahrwerkfilm, which already has experience with motorsport moving-image productions for AMG and the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, has been following two DTM drivers per weekend.

According to official information, each episode follows "a specific narrative arc, sticking closely to the key figures. It is all about expectations, pressure situations, conflicts, decisions, teamwork, passion, setbacks, triumphs – and the sporting intensity of the DTM."

In doing so, the audience gets insights, for example, into drivers' conversations on the shuttle bus on the way from the podium ceremony to the press conference - and other moments that are not actually accessible to the public.

Unvarnished insights intended to provide authenticity

"This format adds a crucial new component to our communication strategy for the DTM. We want to provide additional content for fans, while simultaneously making the series accessible to a wider public. That can only work with well-crafted stories, and the documentary series is the ideal format for this," marketing expert Wagner is convinced of the chosen path.

And she thanks the drivers, teams and manufacturers for their support. "They really have been willing to provide some exclusive insights – which is exactly what makes 'Behind the Grid' so special," says the DTM managing director.

Rookie Finn Wiebelhaus filmed on the beach in Zandvoort for the new docuseries Rookie Finn Wiebelhaus filmed on the beach in Zandvoort for the new docuseries Rookie Finn Wiebelhaus filmed on the beach in Zandvoort for the new docuseries Rookie Finn Wiebelhaus filmed on the beach in Zandvoort for the new docuseries Foto: ADAC Motorsport

Incidentally, the scenes were not approved in advance by those involved, which promises additional authenticity.

"During filming, we notice time and again just how much potential the DTM has if you do not just report on the results and racing action but tell the stories of the people behind all that," explains fahrwerkfilm CEO Peter Linke, whose company is responsible for the production.

"The documentary format is particularly well suited to motorsport, as pressure, rivalry, teamwork, joy and disappointment are palpable during every race weekend. We are delighted to be sharing this perspective with a larger audience."

Broadcast of Behind the Grid:

Episode 1: 28 August 2026

Episode 2: 04 September 2026

Episode 3: 11 September 2026

Episode 4: 18 September 2026

Episode 5: 25 September 2026

Episode 6: 02 October 2026

Episode 7: 16 October 2026