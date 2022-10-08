Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Van der Linde: 2022 DTM title would be a long time coming for BMW Next / DTM points leader van der Linde hit with 10-place grid penalty
DTM / Hockenheimring Qualifying report

DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race

Mercedes driver Lucas Auer clinched a crucial pole position for his DTM championship hopes in Saturday's qualifying session at the Hockenheimring, as Audi star Rene Rast struggled to ninth.

Rachit Thukral
By:
DTM Hockenheim: Auer takes crucial pole for penultimate race

Having arrived at the former Formula 1 venue trailing BMW's Sheldon van der Linde by 11 points, Auer closed the gap to the South African to just eight points with the fastest time in the penultimate qualifying of the season on Saturday morning.

The Winward driver was third after the opening runs in the 20-minute sessions, trailing Mercedes stablemate Maro Engel and fellow title contender Mirko Bortolotti with a time of 1m36.745s.

But the Austrian found a heap of time on his second run with just minutes left on the clock, sealing pole by just 0.061s over HRT Mercedes driver Luca Stolz with 1m36.479s effort on his final flier.

Stolz securing a spot on the front row means he remains in contention for the title, while Lamborghini's Bortolotti also gained an extra point by qualifying his Grasser Racing entry in third to boost his hopes of winning the championship in his rookie season.

Auer and Bortolotti's title rivals qualified further down the top 10, with points leader van der Linde only managing the sixth-quickest time in his Schubert BMW, two tenths down on Auer's pace-setting lap.

Team Bernhard Porsche's Thomas Preining was only eighth, with Rast the last of the lead title contenders in ninth aboard the Abt Audi.

Following the end of qualifying, van der Linde continues to lead the standings on 130 points, ahead of Auer (122), Rast (118), Preining (116) and Bortolotti (115). The quintet is now separated by just 15 points with 55 still up for grabs this weekend.

Elsewhere, Walkenhorst BMW driver Marco Wittmann posted a rapid lap in the dying minutes of qualifying to end up fourth behind Bortolotti, with Austria polesitter Engel ending up fifth in his GruppeM Mercedes.

Kelvin van der Linde was sixth aboard the lead Abt Audi, three places ahead of teammate Rast, while the top 10 was rounded out by Team Rosberg's Nico Muller in his last race weekend as an Audi driver.

None of the Ferraris featured inside the top 10, with Nick Cassidy the lead Red Bull driver in 17th and Felipe Fraga further down in 19th.

However, it was a tightly-contested qualifying session, with all 27 cars separated by just 1.2s, with Cassidy himself only half a second off the pace of the front row.

DTM Hockenheim - Qualifying results:

Cla  Driver  Car       Time Gap 
Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'36.479  
Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'36.540 0.061
Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'36.627 0.148
4 Marco Wittmann BMW 1'36.637 0.158
Maro Engel Mercedes 1'36.651 0.172
S.van der Linde BMW 1'36.708 0.229
K.van der Linde Audi 1'36.759 0.280
Thomas Preining Porsche 1'36.762 0.283
René Rast Audi 1'36.842 0.363
10  Nico Müller Audi 1'36.859 0.380
11  Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'36.880 0.401
12  Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'36.891 0.412
13  Philipp Eng BMW 1'36.966 0.487
14  Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'36.970 0.491
15  Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'36.979 0.500
16  David Schumacher Mercedes 1'37.009 0.530
17  Nick Cassidy Ferrari 1'37.010 0.531
18  Dev Gore Audi 1'37.016 0.537
19  Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'37.037 0.558
20  Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'37.135 0.656
21  C.Engelhart Porsche 1'37.158 0.679
22  Ricardo Feller Audi 1'37.179 0.700
23  Leon Köhler BMW 1'37.268 0.789
24  Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'37.291 0.812
25  Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'37.294 0.815
26  Marius Zug Audi 1'37.382 0.903
27  Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'37.667 1.188

 

shares
comments
Van der Linde: 2022 DTM title would be a long time coming for BMW
Previous article

Van der Linde: 2022 DTM title would be a long time coming for BMW
Next article

DTM points leader van der Linde hit with 10-place grid penalty

DTM points leader van der Linde hit with 10-place grid penalty
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Japanese GP
Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos Hockenheimring
Video Inside
DTM

Five DTM drivers to miss Hockenheim finale after Race 1 chaos

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

It required two overtimes, but A.J. Allmendinger’s winning streak on the Charlotte Roval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series remains intact.

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto "pessimistic" over F1 budget cap results delay, wants FIA clarity

Ferrari Formula 1 boss Mattia Binotto wants clarity from the FIA over the reasons for delaying the 2021 budget cap results, but admits he feels “pessimistic.”

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars

Stanaway open to full-time Supercars comeback

Richie Stanaway is open to a full-time Supercars return after walking away from the category, and motorsport in general, almost three years ago.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.