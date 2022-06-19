Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Imola Qualifying report

DTM Imola: Rookie Feller snares maiden pole in Abt Audi

Ricardo Feller took his first DTM pole position in a frenetic qualifying session at Imola on Sunday as the Abt Audi driver pipped Felipe Fraga's Red Bull Ferrari by 0.152s.

James Newbold
By:
Despite a Balance of Performance tweak handed down prior to qualifying, which left the Audi R8 LMS Evo II GT3 25kg heavier than it had been in Saturday's race, DTM rookie Feller surged to the top in the latter stages of the session after electing to stay in the pits in the early phases of the session.

Prior to the final runs, Lucas Auer (Winward Racing Mercedes) headed Feller's teammate Kelvin van der Linde on a 1m40.185s, with both opting to set their times in the middle of the session with a clear track.

However, the pair had returned to the pits as the session concluded and were unable to defend their positions as others improved.

Fraga was the first to make a notable step as he split Auer and van der Linde, before Feller pipped Auer by 0.039s.

Lamborghini also had an extra 25kg in weight added prior to qualifying, but Grasser Racing's Clemens Schmid nevertheless took his turn at the head of the field with a 1m40.066s, with race one winner Rene Rast (Abt Audi) slotting into second at this stage.

But reigning ADAC GT Masters champion, Fellerm quickly responded and posted the first sub-1m40s lap with a 1m39.814s effort to surge back to the top spot.

His effort, which would stand to the end of the session, was 0.003s quicker than Rast's pole lap with 25kg less weight on Saturday.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst BMW) briefly moved into second position, but was shuffled back to third by a resurgent Fraga, who retired from race one due to power steering woes aboard a new chassis built up after his Lausitzring qualifying fire.

With his Mercedes 20kg lighter than in qualifying for Saturday's race, Gruppe M driver Maro Engel was another late improver in fourth, as Schmid's Lamborghini made it five different manufacturers in the top five positions.

Nick Cassidy in the second Red Bull Ferrari was just 0.253s down on Feller's pole lap in sixth spot, with Luca Stolz (HRT Mercedes) seventh ahead of Rast, whose car will be 50kg heavier for race two courtesy of an additional 25kg in success ballast.

Auer tumbled back to ninth ahead of Schmid's team-mate Mirko Bortolotti, with championship leader Sheldon van der Linde set to start 11th in the leading Schubert Motorsport BMW.

Kelvin van der Linde also slipped back and will start 14th at a track where he has won twice in GT World Challenge Europe.

Several drivers earned grid penalties for track limits transgressions in race one, with defending DTM champion Maxi Gotz and WWR Mercedes team-mate David Schumacher earning three-place drops to put them 21st and 27th respectively.

Marius Zug has a six-place penalty in his Attempto Audi, and will therefore start last.

Result:

Cla Driver Car Laps Time Gap
1 Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 4 1'39.814
2 Brazil Felipe Fraga
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 10 1'39.966 0.152
3 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 GT3 9 1'40.026 0.212
4 Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 8 1'40.059 0.245
5 Austria Clemens Schmid
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 9 1'40.066 0.252
6 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 10 1'40.067 0.253
7 Germany Luca Stolz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 10 1'40.121 0.307
8 Germany René Rast
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 9 1'40.136 0.322
9 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 4 1'40.185 0.371
10 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 7 1'40.214 0.400
11 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 GT3 9 1'40.267 0.453
12 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 GT3 8 1'40.319 0.505
13 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 9 1'40.330 0.516
14 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 5 1'40.341 0.527
15 Canada Mikael Grenier
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9 1'40.385 0.571
16 Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 10 1'40.464 0.650
17 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 GT3 R 10 1'40.485 0.671
18 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 8 1'40.490 0.676
19 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R 10 1'40.520 0.706
20 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 GT3 9 1'40.645 0.831
21 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9 1'40.686 0.872
22 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 9 1'40.811 0.997
23 Germany Marius Zug
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 9 1'40.833 1.019
24 Germany David Schumacher
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9 1'40.927 1.113
25 Belgium Esteban Muth
BMW M4 GT3 9 1'41.055 1.241
26 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 9 1'41.182 1.368
27 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9 1'41.186 1.372
28 Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 8 1'42.064 2.250
View full results
