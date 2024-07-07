All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Race report
DTM Norisring

DTM Norisring: Thiim scores first series win in Race 2

Thiim takes emotional triumph at Norisring

Richard Asher
Upd:
Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Nicki Thiim, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Denmark's Nicki Thiim became the first son of a former DTM winner to also claim a series victory as he took an emotional triumph in Sunday's clash at the Norisring.

As was the case on Saturday, the first part of the race was uneventful. The top four on the grid maintained their positions at another clean and tidy start, meaning SSR Performance Lamborghini driver Thiim (son of Kurt) led team-mate Mirko Bortolotti, Maro Engel (Winward Racing Mercedes) and points leader Kelvin van der Linde (Abt Sportsline Audi).

Next along during the first stint were Luca Stolz (Team HRT Mercedes), Jack Aitken (Emil Frey Racing Ferrari), Thomas Preining (Manthey EMA Porsche) and Arjun Maini (Team HRT Mercedes).

Then, with 20 minutes of the hour-long race gone, the pit window opened. And with none of Saturday's weather demons on the horizon, most of the pack were in early. And that's when the race really came alive.

Engel and Kelvin van der Linde were among the first to stop, the German's Mercedes arguably only maintaining its position through a dubious release into the South African driver's path. But the resulting clear air made all the difference for Engel, who used it to build up a run on Bortolotti as the Italian emerged from his stop one lap later. Engel launched a move into Turn 1 and completed the second part of the Esses.

While the perfectly executed undercut tied up second place for Engel, the three-corner battle cost both him and Bortolotti time just as Thiim was making his own stop. That was great news for the Dane, who emerged with an effective race lead of over six seconds.

Others to gain during the stops were Maini and Saturday's winner Rene Rast (Schubert Motorsport BMW), who were fourth and fifth when it all shook out. Losers included Kelvin van der Linde, who complained he'd had to brake thanks to Engel's release and then clashed trying to get around Aitken at the Esses, which cost both drivers time.

A late safety car, which pulled in with under five minutes left on the clock, had no impact on the top five: Thiim brought it home for a tearful, long-awaited victory.

The main mover after the restart was Preining, who entertained the Norisring faithful with passes on Sheldon van der Linde (Schubert Motorsport BMW) and then Stolz to claim sixth place.

The SSR team had additional grounds for celebration as Bortolotti moved into the lead of the drivers' championship. With Kelvin van der Linde only managing 10th place, he's now six points behind Bortolotti as the season moves into its second half.

DTM Norisring Race 2 Results

Cla   Driver   Car / Engine   Delay 
Nicki Thiim Lamborghini  
Maro Engel Mercedes 0.777
Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1.880
Arjun Maini Mercedes 3.098
René Rast BMW 4.023
Thomas Preining Porsche 5.211
Luca Stolz Mercedes 5.661
S.van der Linde BMW 6.665
Ayhancan Guven Porsche 8.157
10  K.van der Linde Audi 8.489
11  Jack Aitken Ferrari 9.215
12  Lucas Auer Mercedes 9.575
13  Marco Wittmann BMW 10.598
14  Ricardo Feller Audi 11.003
15  Franck Perera Lamborghini 11.513
16  T.Vermeulen Ferrari 12.304
17  Ben Dörr McLaren 15.289
18  Clemens Schmid McLaren 18.093
19  Luca Engstler Lamborghini  
Maximilian Paul Lamborghini  

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article DTM Norisring: Rast wins mixed-weather opening race

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
DTM Norisring: Rast wins mixed-weather opening race

DTM Norisring: Rast wins mixed-weather opening race

DTM
Norisring
DTM Norisring: Rast wins mixed-weather opening race
DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory

DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory

DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Bortolotti strikes back with victory
DTM Sachsenring: Stolz scores first win of 2023 for Mercedes

DTM Sachsenring: Stolz scores first win of 2023 for Mercedes

DTM
Sachsenring
DTM Sachsenring: Stolz scores first win of 2023 for Mercedes

Latest news

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Leclerc in "worse than a nightmare" after failed British GP rain call
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Norris, McLaren 'threw away win' with F1 British GP strategy calls
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win

IndL Indy NXT
Mid-Ohio
Indy NXT Mid-Ohio: Collet captures commanding first win
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Marquez felt like he "won" in German GP after tough MotoGP weekend

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia