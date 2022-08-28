DTM Nurburgring: On-form Van der Linde brothers lock out front row

After qualifying for Saturday’s first race was cancelled due to fog, which caused the race to be delayed by several hours, conditions on Sunday morning were much improved and dipped under the pace-setting practice times set on Friday by SSR Porsche driver Dennis Olsen.

The Norwegian would end up third behind the on-form South African brothers, while Lucas Auer tumbled to tenth in the final classification after heading the times into the closing minutes.

Confirming that his pace on Friday had been no fluke, Olsen set the early running and led teammate Laurens Vanthoor at the halfway point in the quick-fire 20-minute session.

Auer, who had elected to stay in his garage during the early exchanges, then emerged to make the most of the free track and pumped in two laps good enough to usurp Olsen before the remainder of the field re-entered the fray.

But the Winward Mercedes’ spell atop the leaderboard was short-lived as Sheldon van der Linde whisked his Schubert BMW to the top of the times on a 1m25.945s.

Thomas Preining’s Bernhard Porsche also ducked under Auer’s 1m26.126s to go second, before Olsen deposed both of them on a 1m25.973s.

That time was then matched by Mirko Bortolotti, despite the addition of 20kg to his Grasser Lamborghini in the latest Balance of Performance tweak, although the Italian will take a five-place grid penalty for his contact in race one with Felipe Fraga and start ninth as a result.

But both Olsen and Bortolotti were demoted by a last-gasp effort from Kelvin van der Linde, who had been 18th prior to setting a time just 0.010s slower than his younger brother.

The Abt Audi man’s effort was all the more impressive as teammates Rene Rast and Ricardo Feller both struggled to 17th and 23rd fastest respectively.

Kelvin van der Linde, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3 Photo by: DTM

Preining is elevated to fourth by Bortolotti’s penalty, ahead of Philipp Eng (Schubert BMW), and defending champion Max Gotz, Auer’s teammate the leading Mercedes in sixth.

Luca Stolz, who was turned around on the opening lap of Saturday’s race, will start seventh in the Haupt Racing Team Mercedes ahead of Vanthoor, Bortolotti and Auer.

After his race one disappointment, Fraga could only qualify 16th with 15kg added to his Red Bull Ferrari in BoP weight.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 Sheldon van der Linde BMW 1'25.945 2 Kelvin van der Linde Audi 1'25.955 0.010 3 Dennis Olsen Porsche 1'25.973 0.028 4 Mirko Bortolotti Lamborghini 1'25.973 0.028 5 Thomas Preining Porsche 1'26.009 0.064 6 Philipp Eng BMW 1'26.032 0.087 7 Maximilian Götz Mercedes 1'26.053 0.108 8 Luca Stolz Mercedes 1'26.097 0.152 9 Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 1'26.123 0.178 10 Lucas Auer Mercedes 1'26.126 0.181 11 Nico Müller Audi 1'26.127 0.182 12 Marco Wittmann BMW 1'26.137 0.192 13 Mikaël Grenier Mercedes 1'26.143 0.198 14 Arjun Maini Mercedes 1'26.200 0.255 15 Maro Engel Mercedes 1'26.216 0.271 16 Felipe Fraga Ferrari 1'26.220 0.275 17 René Rast Audi 1'26.226 0.281 18 Maximilian Buhk Mercedes 1'26.230 0.285 19 Nick Cassidy Ferrari 1'26.256 0.311 20 Rolf Ineichen Lamborghini 1'26.271 0.326 21 Clemens Schmid Lamborghini 1'26.459 0.514 22 David Schumacher Mercedes 1'26.470 0.525 23 Ricardo Feller Audi 1'26.587 0.642 24 Dev Gore Audi 1'26.609 0.664 25 Esteban Muth BMW 1'26.638 0.693 26 Marius Zug Audi 1'26.786 0.841 27 Alessio Deledda Lamborghini 1'27.239 1.294 28 Theo Oeverhaus BMW 1'27.370 1.425