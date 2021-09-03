DTM adds Portimao to nine-round 2022 calendar

The Algarve circuit will open the season on May 1, marking the DTM's first visit to Portugal since Estoril in 2004.

The Lausitzring round will follow on May 20-22, with the series again electing to use the banked first turn again following a successful debut earlier this year.

Two rounds outside of Germany will follow in June, with the exact venues to be announced at a later date.

The Norisring street circuit will retake its traditional spot on July 1-3 after being postponed to October this season, while Nurburgring will hold its annual DTM fixture on August 26-28.

Spa will stage the seventh round of the championship and is provisionally pencilled in for the weekend of September 9-11. The iconic Belgian venue played host to the opening round of the disrupted 2020 campaign in August but was dropped from this year's schedule to make way for Zolder.

The penultimate event of the 2022 season will take place at the Red Bull Ring on September 23-25, while the championship will be decided at Hockenheim on October 7-9.

Both Monza and Zolder are absent from next year's schedule but the former could potentially occupy one of the two vacant spots in June.

Zolder's addition to the calendar is unlikely following the return of Spa-Francorchamps, with the DTM planning to hold races in six different countries across Europe next year.

The 2022 calendar ensures DTM will return to holding nine rounds a year after this year's Igora Drive event had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Frederic Elsner, Director Event and Operations at ITR said: "We are delighted to be presenting the race calendar for 2022 at this early stage already.

"We have been working on it really hard, because it was extremely important for us to provide planning security and a perspective for the teams and partners that are already involved or are interested.

"Now, we are looking forward to a good conclusion of the highly exciting current season and then equally spectacular races in 2022. For us, it is great to see how big the interest for the 2022 DTM already is."

Provisional 2022 calendar

Venue Date Algarve 29 April - 1 May Lausitzring (banked Turn 1) 20-22 May TBA (Outside Germany) 03-05 June TBA (Outside Germany) 17-19 June Norisring 01-03 July Nurburgring 26-28 August Spa-Francorchamps 09-11 September* Red Bull Ring 23-25 September Hockenheim 07-09 October

* Date to be confirmed