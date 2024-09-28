All Series

DTM Red Bull Ring

Lamborghini's Mirko Bortolotti claims win and points lead at Red Bull Ring

The DTM title battle continues to swing back and forth, as Bortolotti returns to the front with victory in Spielberg race one

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:

Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti moved back into the lead of the DTM standings with his first victory of the 2024 season at the Red Bull Ring.

Starting fourth in his SSR Performance-entered Lamborghini Huracan GT3, Bortolotti showed rapid pace on a damp but drying track to move into the lead as early as lap eight.

Mercedes rival Maro Engel put up a late fight after the entire field had switched to slick tyres, but Bortolotti was able to fend off his advances to take the chequered flag with a winning margin of 1.1 seconds.

With Bortolotti's key rival Kelvin van der Linde only finishing eighth after a tough qualifying session that left him 17th on the grid, the result was enough for Bortolotti to wrest back the control of the championship with just three races to run in 2024.

Arjun Maini pulled away cleanly from pole position in his HRT Mercedes at the start of the race, with Engel and Bortolotti dispatching front-row starter Maximilian Paul to move up to second and third respectively.

Winward driver Engel then got a great run on Maini out of Turn 4, passing the Indian in the Turn 5/6 sequence to grab the lead.

Bortolotti also managed to clear Maini on lap six to set off after Engel, who had established a small advantage at the front by this time.

But, with the performance between drivers fluctuating wildly as they tried to keep their wet tyres cool on what was now a dry track, Bortolotti quickly managed to close in on Engel and made the decisive pass for the lead on lap eight when the Mercedes driver ran wide into the uphill Turn 3.

Once in the lead, Bortolotti was able to disappear into the distance, building a lead of over seven seconds over Engel, who fell into the clutches of third-placed Maini.

When the pit window opened after 20 minutes of running, Engel stopped at the first opportunity to ditch his wet tyres for slicks, while the likes of Bortolotti and Maini followed him on the next lap.

Bortolotti managed to rejoin the track with a five-second advantage over Engel, who himself came out well clear of Maini.

From there, it appeared that the Italian driver would have a clear run to the finish, but Engel upped his pace in the second half of the stint to close to within a second of him with 10 minutes to run.

Ultimately, Bortolotti was not to be usurped, the 34-year-old going on to become the 10th different race winner of 2024 and end a victory drought stretching back to last year's Sachsenring event.

A second-place result put Engel firmly in the mix for the 2024 title, while Maini finished third to celebrate his third career podium in the DTM.

Maini’s team-mate Luca Stolz took fourth after emerging on top in an epic midfield battle with Manthey EMA’s Ayhancan Guven, front-row starter Paul and Winward Mercedes’ Lucas Auer - the quartet running four-abreast at one point.

Behind, Abt Audi driver van der Linde was able to recover from a disastrous qualifying session to take eighth place behind Auer, but it meant he dropped to second in the standings, 10 points behind new leader Bortolotti.

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast was the top finisher for Schubert BMW in ninth, passing the second Abt car of Ricardo Feller on the final lap.

Rast’s team-mate Sheldon van der Linde was classified 11th ahead of defending champion Thomas Preining (Manthey EMA), while Nicki Thiim (SSR Performance), Jack Aitken (Emil Frey Ferrari) and Clemens Schmid (Dorr McLaren) rounded out the points scorers.

Schmid was the only driver to gamble on slick tyres at the start and was able to run as high as fourth, but fell down the order rapidly after making his mandatory stop at the halfway-point of the race.

Race result:

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 Italy M. Bortolotti SSR Performance 92 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38

1:01'36.938

25
2 Germany M. Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Winward 130 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38

+1.161

1:01'38.099

1.161 20
3 India A. Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 36 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38

+8.287

1:01'45.225

7.126 16
4 Germany L. Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT 4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38

+20.609

1:01'57.547

12.322 13
5 Turkey A. Güven Manthey EMA 90 Porsche 911 GT3 R 38

+23.641

1:02'00.579

3.032 11
6 Germany P. Maximilian Paul Motorsport 71 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38

+25.181

1:02'02.119

1.540 10
7 Austria L. Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Mann-Filter 22 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 38

+27.907

1:02'04.845

2.726 9
8 South Africa K. van der Linde Abt Sportsline 3 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 38

+34.697

1:02'11.635

6.790 8
9 Germany R. Rast Schubert Motorsport 33 BMW M4 GT3 38

+35.446

1:02'12.384

0.749 7
10 Switzerland R. Feller Abt Sportsline 7 Audi R8 LMS Evo II 38

+36.214

1:02'13.152

0.768 6
11 South Africa S. Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport 31 BMW M4 GT3 38

+39.167

1:02'16.105

2.953 5
12 Austria T. Preining Manthey EMA 91 Porsche 911 GT3 R 38

+40.795

1:02'17.733

1.628 4
13 Denmark N. Thiim SSR Performance 94 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38

+42.501

1:02'19.439

1.706 3
14 United Kingdom J. Aitken Emil Frey Racing 14 Ferrari 296 GT3 38

+48.144

1:02'25.082

5.643 2
15 Austria C. Schmid Dörr Motorsport 85 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 38

+48.653

1:02'25.591

0.509 1
16 France F. Perera GRT Grasser Racing Team 63 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38

+48.837

1:02'25.775

0.184
17
B. Dörr Dörr Motorsport
25 McLaren 720S GT3 Evo 38

+49.353

1:02'26.291

0.516
18 Germany L. Engstler GRT Grasser Racing Team 19 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 38

+57.938

1:02'34.876

8.585
19
T. Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
69 Ferrari 296 GT3 38

+1'11.881

1:02'48.819

13.943
Germany M. Wittmann Schubert Motorsport 11 BMW M4 GT3 14

+24 Laps

25'57.872

24 Laps
View full results

Previous article Abt Sportsline switches to Lamborghini for 2025 DTM season

Rachit Thukral
Mirko Bortolotti
SSR Performance
