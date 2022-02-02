Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
DTM News

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

By:

The DTM may allow a maximum of 30 cars in 2022 amid increasing interest from teams for the championship’s second season under GT3 regulations.

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

The DTM switched to a customer-based, GT3 formula in 2021, opening up the category to a wide variety of manufacturers and teams that were previously dissuaded by high costs and other barriers to entry.

This resulted in a minor increase in the size of the field compared to the previous season, with 19 cars from five different manufacturers contesting the full campaign - and 23 entries registered at the Nurburgring.

Although the controversial Norisring finale took some shine away from an otherwise brilliant season, a number of prospective GT3 teams have been sold on by the new era of the DTM, and the recently-announced ban on team orders has instilled further confidence in the series.

The DTM is currently predicting a bumper 25-car car grid for 2022, although that number could rise even further before the start of the season in Portugal on April 31-May 1.

Mercedes is again expected to have the biggest representation of any manufacturer in the series with seven cars, six of which were reported by Motorsport.com last month. There will be another five Audi GT3 cars on the grid, four cars each from BMW and Lamborghini, three Porsches, plus a two car-Ferrari entry under the Red Bull banner.

There is potential for a third car each from AF Corse - which runs the Red Bull team - and HRT Mercedes, while T3 Motorsport is also yet to reveal its plans for the new season, thus raising the possibility of the DTM hitting its upper limit of cars.

"We are currently at around 25 cars,” said Frederic Elsner, director of event and operations at the DTM. “In theory, there is one limiting factor: that is the homologations of the tracks we have on the calendar.

"We are not yet at the stage where we want to think about a final limit, which is somewhere around 35. But as long as we move towards 30 in this range, we are at a number that should be the upper limit for a championship like this.”

Lucas di Grassi, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Lucas di Grassi, Abt Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: DTM

However, such a large full-season grid may make it unfeasible for the DTM to accept additional guest entries on a round-by-round basis, subject to external factors such as the number of pit garages at a circuit.

Last year, Formula E star Lucas di Grassi, GT Masters champion Michael Ammermuller, Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti and GT World Challenge Europe champion Luca Stolz all made their DTM debuts as wildcards, while SSR Performance committed to a full-season campaign in 2022 only after a successful guest entry at the Nurburgring last year.

Elsner didn’t completely rule out wildcard appearances in 2022, but admitted that the DTM will have to follow more stringent criteria before allowing teams to take part in the series on a one-off basis.

"The first thing you look at is: what kind of team and what kind of driver is it? Does it make sense to admit them?,” he said.

“We turned down a lot of guest starters last year because it just didn't fit. Nevertheless, we were certainly more open to allowing guest entrants last year than we will be this year because we have a more solid package, more cars and also a stronger field quantitatively.

"If the request fits, then we will accept guest entrants again, but we will look at that very carefully."

shares
comments

Related video

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
Previous article

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
Load comments
More from
Sven Haidinger
Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat

Latest news

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season
DTM DTM

DTM says 30 cars the upper limit for 2022 season

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season
DTM DTM

DTM announces complete ban on team orders for 2022 season

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.