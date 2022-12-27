Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
DTM News

DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams

DTM team bosses believe the championship’s switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres next year won’t be a “gamechanger” that will favour teams experienced with the Italian brand's products all season.

James Newbold
By:
DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams

Following the DTM’s takeover by the ADAC, as the Gerhard Berger-led ITR organisation that previously promoted the series announced it would be disbanded, it was announced that DTM will run on Pirelli rubber next year.

That brings it in line with the ADAC GT Masters series, which has subsequently been rebranded as DTM Endurance and realigned as a support series, and championships run by the Stephane Ratel Organisation – which has also been appointed as the DTM’s new Balance of Performance partner.

Pirelli introduced the new DHF compound for GT3 racing in 2022, and DTM teams that haven’t run the tyre in other series may face a period of adjustment to get ready for next season.

However, the team principal of 2021 DTM title-winning squad HRT, which ran the latest Pirelli in the SRO-run GT World Challenge Europe series this year, believes it won’t be a determining factor in the outcome of the 2023 championship.

“Of course, you know the philosophy of the tyre for sure and it helps in the beginning, but I think in DTM the teams are so professional in the meantime that they would quickly catch up,” Ulrich Fritz told Autosport.

“For me, it’s not like it will be a gamechanger for the whole season.

“It might be a help maybe for the first two or three races, but then it will be I think everybody catching up.”

Nico Muller, Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3

Nico Muller, Team Rosberg Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: DTM

Team Rosberg is one of the teams that has concentrated its GT3 running on DTM, running Michelin tyres, in the past two years and hasn’t run on Pirellis since its last GT Masters campaign running the DHD2 tyres in 2018.

Team principal Kimmo Liimatainen agrees that teams with more recent experience on the Pirellis in other series “might have a slight advantage initially”, but is optimistic that the delayed start to the season will allow time to catch up.

“I think if you test then you will work it out. At least, that’s the plan!” he told Motorsport.com.

“The relatively late start will give us some time to sort things out.”

Read Also:

The Team Bernhard Porsche outfit also has no experience with the DHF following its departure from GT Masters at the end of 2021, but team boss Timo Bernhard believes it will be only a small factor in its plans towards adding a second car to its line up.

“I think going to the test probably yes,” he said when asked if the team would start 2023 on the back foot.

“On the other hand I have to say that when there is a lot of other ingredients running in DTM, like focusing on one driver, I think that’s quite a bit different.

“It’s what we experienced this year, which was also part of our learning process, that dialling in the car for one driver takes some time.

“Performance pitstops and tyre changes will for sure be also a big part of the performance. “So yes, on the tyre, there will be something that we have to catch up, but there are also other ingredients to focus on.”

shares
comments
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Previous article

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign
FIA F3

Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Latest news

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: 2022 F1 season was ‘quite far away’ from AlphaTauri’s expectations

Pierre Gasly feels 2022 was “quite far away” from AlphaTauri’s expectations heading into the Formula 1 season after slumping to ninth place in the championship.

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances
WEC WEC

Porsche: No fear of Le Mans Hypercar ‘tech war’ impacting 963 chances

Porsche’s motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach believes that its 963 program in the FIA World Endurance Championship is not at competitive risk by a potential spending war between rival Le Mans Hypercar manufacturers.

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou: Point on debut in Bahrain felt ‘huge’ after criticism and abuse

Zhou Guanyu says scoring a point on his Formula 1 debut in Bahrain this year felt “huge” after a wave of criticism and abuse following his signing by Alfa Romeo.

DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams
DTM DTM

DTM tyre supplier change won’t be a “gamechanger” for teams

DTM team bosses believe the championship’s switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres next year won’t be a “gamechanger” that will favour teams experienced with the Italian brand's products all season.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.