Subscribe
Previous / DTM adjusts rule that cost Porsche's Preining victory at Oschersleben Next / DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017
DTM / Zandvoort Qualifying report

DTM Zandvoort: Engel beats van der Linde, Wittmann to pole

Factory Mercedes driver Maro Engel claimed his second career pole in DTM in Saturday’s qualifying at Zandvoort, beating reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Pole sitter Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf Motorsport

Having already topped the two practice sessions on Friday, Engel was also unbeaten in the 20-minute pole shootout on Saturday morning as he clinched the top spot with a time of 1m32.585s in his Landgraf Mercedes AMG GT3.

It was Porsche’s Dennis Olsen who first broke Engel’s practice benchmark, setting a time of 1m33.279s with 10 minutes to go as Manthey EMA elected to complete its flying laps early on.

Olsen’s team-mate Thomas Preining then went on top with a 1m33.075s, but it wasn’t until the final three minutes of the session that a driver broke the 1m33s barrier, with Jusuf Owega lapping the circuit in 1m32.945s.

However, Owega’s reign on top turned out to be short-lived, with his more experienced team-mate Engel finding another four tenths to snatch provisional pole.

Engel wasn’t to be usurped from the top of the times, with the 37-year-old claiming his first pole since the Red Bull Ring round last year. 

Reigning champion van der Linde provisionally qualified second in his Schubert BMW M4 GT3 with a time that was just 0.030s down on Engel, but he remains under investigation for impeding the German driver in qualifying.

Second place nevertheless respected a marked turnaround for van der Linde and BMW after the South African qualified 19th and 15th for the two races at Oschersleben.

Two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann validated the improved pace of the BMW by qualifying third in his Project 1-run M4, albeit 0.297s down on Engel’s chart-topping time.

Works Lamborghini driver Franck Perera ended up just 0.001s adrift of Wittmann in fourth for SSR Performance, less than a month after converting pole position into a first win for the Italian manufacturer.

Albert Costa, who is replacing Jack Aitken at Emil Frey Racing Ferrari this weekend, qualified a strong fifth on his debut, beating the second SSR Lamborghini of Mirko Bortolotti by 0.008s.

Owega’s time of 1m32.945s was good enough for seventh at the end, as he beat the top Audis of Abt driver Kelvin van der Linde and Orange1 team’s Patric Niederhauser.

Preining ended up 10th, ensuring all six manufacturers were represented inside the top 10.

Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer qualified 0.543s off the pace in 12th behind the Bernhard Porsche of Ayhancan Guven, while HRT Mercedes’ Luca Stolz was even further off the pace in 14th place.

New BMW factory driver Dries Vanthoor, who has been called by Schubert to replace Rene Rast while the three-time champion is competing in Formula E, qualified 16th in his maiden outing in the DTM.

The first 23 of the 27 drivers were separated by just a second in what a tightly-contested qualifying session on the DTM’s first visit to Zandvoort since 2018.

DTM Zandvoort: Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 48 Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.585
2 1 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 GT3 1'32.615 0.030
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 GT3 1'32.882 0.297
4 94 Frank Perera
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'32.883 0.298
5 14 United Kingdom Jack Aitken
Ferrari 296 GT3 1'32.926 0.341
6 92 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'32.934 0.349
7 84 Jusuf Owega
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'32.945 0.360
8 3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'32.993 0.408
9 83 Switzerland Patric Niederhauser
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.053 0.468
10 91 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.075 0.490
11 24 Turkey Ayhancan Güven
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.084 0.499
12 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.128 0.543
13 8 Germany Luca Engstler
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.137 0.552
14 4 Germany Luca Stolz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.162 0.577
15 40 Italy Mattia Drudi
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.166 0.581
16 33 Germany René Rast
BMW M4 GT3 1'33.172 0.587
17 7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 1'33.258 0.673
18 90 Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.279 0.694
19 27 Germany David Schumacher
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.298 0.713
20 75 Germany Laurin Heinrich
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.333 0.748
21 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 1'33.334 0.749
22 9 Tim Heinemann
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.459 0.874
23 19 Austria Mick Wishofer
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'33.493 0.908
24 63 Austria Clemens Schmid
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'33.664 1.079
25 99 Germany Christian Engelhart
Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) 1'33.712 1.127
26 69 Thierry Vermeulen
Ferrari 296 GT3 1'34.129 1.544
27 6 Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2 1'35.406 2.821
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

DTM adjusts rule that cost Porsche's Preining victory at Oschersleben

DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017

DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017

DTM
Zandvoort

DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017 DTM Zandvoort: Dominant Engel scores first win since 2017

Yamamoto ends Fuji Super Formula test on top

Yamamoto ends Fuji Super Formula test on top

Super Formula

Yamamoto ends Fuji Super Formula test on top Yamamoto ends Fuji Super Formula test on top

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Maro Engel More from
Maro Engel
Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

DTM
Oschersleben

Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash Engel blasts Rast after aggressive DTM Oschersleben clash

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

IMSA

Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers Gounon, Juncadella become WeatherTech Racing full-timers

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

DTM

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

Latest news

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle Portland E-Prix: Cassidy wins tense energy-saving battle

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Nashville

Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race Allmendinger rebounds from wreck to win Nashville Xfinity race

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

FE Formula E
Portland

Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole Portland E-Prix: Dennis takes championship lead with pole

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville Ross Chastain earns first career NASCAR Cup pole at Nashville

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe