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F1-level excess: How Manuel Reuter won the ITC title with Opel 30 years ago

Active aerodynamics, Williams as a partner - and a budget that surpassed F1 teams: How Opel and Manuel Reuter made history in the ITC with the Calibra in 1996

Sven Haidinger

Edited: Oct 27, 2026, 12:45 PM

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Photo by: Stellantis

The car was technologically more advanced than a Formula 1 machine - and a glimpse into the future of motor racing. But at the same time, that was exactly why it became the nail in the coffin for the "old" DTM: exactly 30 years ago - on 27 October 1996 - Manuel Reuter secured the ITC (International Touring Car Championship) title in Opel's legendary Cliff Calibra at Interlagos. Two races later, the DTM successor series was discontinued.

The megalomania knew no bounds, because the Class 1 regulations allowed enormous freedom. "Technologically, in 1995, 1996 we really were at Formula 1 level - and the regulations were even more open," reveals Reuter, who in 1996 took Opel's only drivers' title to date in the history of the racing series, in conversation with Motorsport-Total.com.

"Even back then we had a kind of active aero - with the louvres," the 64-year-old German says, referring to electronically controlled cooling air intakes above the front splitter that closed automatically on the straight to reduce drag. "And we even had DRS for one race, where you could flatten the flap at the top. Then it was banned."

Higher budgets than Schumacher's Formula 1 team

Opel went into battle at the time against Mercedes and Alfa Romeo, and budgets had exploded to around 100 million Deutschmarks per manufacturer (equivalent to 51 million euros). That is more than Michael Schumacher's Benetton team had at its disposal when he became Formula 1 world champion for the second time in 1995.

The races no longer took place in the core territory of Germany as in the old DTM days, but also in England, Italy, Portugal, Finland, France, Brazil and Japan. And at the wheel of the 520bhp rockets were top drivers such as Nicola Larini, Alessandro Nannini, Juan-Pablo Montoya, Giancarlo Fisichella and Dario Franchitti, as well as DTM aces Bernd Schneider, Klaus Ludwig, Hans-Joachim Stuck and Kurt Thiim.

While electronic driver aids were banned in Formula 1 at the end of 1993, engineers in the ITC could let themselves loose. "It was great, because development never stood still," says Reuter, who regularly carried out test runs. "There were new innovations before every race."

This is how crazy the manufacturers' arms race was in the ITC

The four-wheel-drive machines from Opel and Alfa Romeo were equipped with electronically controlled differentials at the front and rear. The Opel engine came from Cosworth, and the differential was developed by the Williams Formula 1 team.

Mercedes, which used rear-wheel drive with its naturally aspirated V6 engine limited to 12,000rpm, responded with a sophisticated system: a 60-kilo tungsten weight was hydraulically shifted backwards at full speed in a kind of sled from the rear axle along aluminium rails, in order to optimise the weight distribution - and therefore traction.

Alongside an ABS system and a semi-automatic gearbox, there were hydraulically controlled anti-roll bars that could be adjusted while driving. "In the end we had qualifying engines. That means: service life 50 kilometres - 50!" Reuter stresses. "You drove with louvres that were extremely closed."

Entire front end could be swapped in five minutes

The fact that the lack of cooling affected the reliability of the engine did not matter. "We developed a system where you could change the whole front end," says Reuter. "It was a preheated front end with splitter, with everything. Back then on Sunday there were two races, with a ten-minute break. All three manufacturers were able to change the engine during the break. The record was, I think, five minutes."

In the event of engine or gearbox damage, individual components therefore did not have to be laboriously rebuilt. Instead, the complete front end including the drivetrain was replaced. Open the quick-release fasteners, unplug the wiring loom, take the hoses off, remove the complete module, put the new front section on, plug everything back in - that is how Opel explains the process.

The technology was "extremely spectacular and also cost-intensive", Reuter knows. On top of that came overseas races, as in Formula 1. "That basically made the whole thing explode."

"We didn't manage a single race distance before the first race"

But how did the former Le Mans winner manage back then to beat Alfa Romeo and Mercedes and deliver Opel the title? It was anything but a foregone conclusion. Because after the difficult DTM entry in 1993, there were concerns at Opel ahead of the 1996 season despite good preparation and a new engine.

"Before the first race at Hockenheim, we did not manage a single race distance," Reuter recalls of the reliability problems. "That shows that everything was on a knife-edge." Nevertheless, it paid off that Opel - under the leadership of former BMW M boss Wolfgang-Peter Flohr - took a technical step back and simplified the complex technology compared with 1995.

Reuter started the season perfectly with victory at Hockenheim, but he did not only have to prevail against Alfa Romeo and Mercedes. "With Ludwig, Stuck, JJ Lehto and Yannick Dalmas, we also had relatively fierce competition internally," says Reuter. "Then there were the juniors Alex Wurz and Oliver Gavin."

Repeated trouble with Ludwig: "I was furious!"

And even when Joest driver Reuter had clearly emerged at Opel as a title contender, there were internal skirmishes - especially with Klaus Ludwig, who already had three DTM titles to his name. "There was no BoP back then, but if you were successful, you had to carry up to 50 kilograms of ballast," says Reuter. "I drove at the Norisring with 50 kilograms - and Klaus held me up there."

An Explosive Opel Duel: Reuter vs. Stablemate Ludwig at Hockenheim

Foto: Stellantis

Reuter slammed into the rear of his 46-year-old stablemate under braking for the Grundig hairpin, causing the bonnet to come loose. "There were no team orders - and I was furious," Reuter, who was 34 years old at the time, recalls of his anger.

At the ITC's farewell to Germany at Hockenheim, too, when the end of the racing series had already been confirmed, Zakspeed driver Ludwig got in his way. This time despite Opel team orders. "I was supposed to win both races, but Klaus then didn't let me past. I then almost jumped out of the car with the seat. That stunt cost me 10,000 dollars."

Reuter has to pay a 10,000 US dollar fine: "It was worth it"

The scene is legendary: Reuter, who after finishing second behind Ludwig in the first race won the second race and took the overall lead from Mercedes rival Bernd Schneider. He stopped his Calibra immediately after crossing the finish line and celebrated in front of the packed Motodrom stadium section.

"We knew: that was the last race in Europe. I thanked the fans," says Reuter. He took the FIA fine in his stride: "It was worth it. The atmosphere was just mega."

The title decider in the duel with Schneider then took place far from home - in Sao Paulo. For Reuter, it began with a shock: while being loaded onto the aircraft in Frankfurt, his car fell off the forklift. Although only damage to the shock absorbers was found, Reuter complained of strange handling in practice.

Reuter beats Schneider: "A kind of favourite opponent"

Despite problems, he beat his title rival in the first race and finished fourth directly ahead of Schneider. But before the second race there was a problem with the starter - and Reuter had to start from the pits. Everything seemed to be going Schneider's way, but when both chose the wrong tyres by running slicks in the rain, the Opel driver benefited from his four-wheel drive and still finished fourth again, while Schneider was 14th.

Manuel Reuter behind the wheel of his title-winning Opel Calibra

Foto: Stellantis

The title was therefore already beyond his reach even before the finale at Suzuka. "We respected each other - and everyone knew what the other could do," says Reuter of Schneider, whom he already knew from their time together as Ford juniors. "He was already a kind of favourite opponent, because we grew up together and kept meeting each other over the years."

Even today - 30 years later - both remain integral parts of the DTM paddock: Reuter as head of young drivers at the Ford team HRT and Schneider as a Mercedes-AMG representative and Landgraf adviser. "It's nice to be part of this history," Reuter reflects. In December he will celebrate his 65th birthday.

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