"Free Max": New image of Maximilian Paul offers hope following crash

Good news for Maximilian Paul: The DTM pilot, who was seriously injured at the Norisring on Saturday, suffering a fractured tibia and fibula as well as a lumbar vertebra fracture, has left the hospital in Nuremberg. This was confirmed by his team principal Gottfried Grasser.

"Max has been discharged and is now going home to recover," the Austrian said when asked by Motorsport-Total.com. Adding further hope: Pauls partner Patricija Stalidzane, who shared the Konrad Lamborghini with the 26-year-old from Dresden at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, published a photo on Instagram on Friday with the hashtag #FREEMAX.

The image shows Paul standing independently in front of the main entrance of the South Campus of the Nuremberg Clinic with a bandaged left leg under the knee, but without a cast. The Lamborghini factory driver is holding his crutches above his head without leaning on them.

What happens next for Maximilian Paul after the crash

A few days earlier, Maximilian Paul was already seen in a hospital bed with a confident expression, with his father Tobias Paul at his side. This was an indication that the young racing driver is already on the road to recovery after surgery.

"I’m taking a break for the time being to look after my body and my health, and I’ll be back in full force soon," he announced on Monday. "I’ll be in hospital for the next few days, after which I’ll be heading to rehab."

A comeback is currently out of the question, as the severity of the injuries requires a longer recovery. After the accident, there was speculation in the DTM paddock about a comeback at the end of the season, but that would be a surprise under the current circumstances.

Can Paul's Grasser Lamborghini be used?

Whether his car can be used again at the upcoming DTM weekend in two weeks in Oschersleben? That too was initially completely unclear, but an initial check determined that the greatest damage occurred in the front of the vehicle, which can basically be repaired.

Maximilian Paul's Lamborghini Temerario sustained heavy front-end damage. Foto: ADAC Motorsport

Whether this is possible in time is still uncertain. "Hard to say," says team boss Grasser, who will make a comeback behind the wheel himself in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 at the ADAC GT Masters weekend at the Nurburgring this weekend. "The availability of parts is an issue. We are working on it right now." Apart from that, the team would need a replacement for Paul.

Kelvin van der Linde training at Red Bull for comeback

BMW factory driver Kelvin van der Linde, whose driver door was hit by Paul in the accident in Nuremberg and who suffered bruising, is already working on his comeback. The South African has been part of the Red Bull squad for two and a half years and therefore has access to the Austrian energy drink manufacturers Athlete Performance Center in Thalgau near Salzburg.

The renowned training center specializes in data-driven performance diagnostics and rehabilitation after injuries. With the support of Red Bull experts, who also look after drivers like Max Verstappen, van der Linde is preparing for his return at the upcoming DTM weekend in Oschersleben.