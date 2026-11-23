Testing report

DTM

Timo Glock rediscovers his joy in Land Porsche test: "I couldn't stop grinning"

After two difficult DTM years with Dorr, Timo Glock was allowed to test the Land-Porsche at Hockenheim: Now the 44-year-old is enthusiastic and wants more

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 23, 2026, 2:28 PM

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Timo Glock had a broad grin on his face after his surprise test day in the Land Porsche at the Hockenheimring on the 12th of October. "Now I definitely feel like carrying on," says the 44-year-old, who has two tough DTM years with the McLaren team Dorr Motorsport behind him and was given the chance by team principal Christian Land to try Bastian Buus' 911 GT3 R Evo.

It seems something clicked. "I don't think the sheer fun and enjoyment of driving have been as great in the past two years as they were today," Glock revealed in conversation with Motorsport-Total.com. "I couldn't stop grinning all day."

The conditions were anything but easy: in the morning the track was still damp - and fog meant the asphalt hardly dried. After a stint in the morning on wet tyres, the conditions only allowed slicks later in the afternoon. It was also cold, with temperatures between six and eleven degrees.

Porsche better than McLaren? "It speaks such a clear language"

Nevertheless, Glock is full of praise for the Porsche. "I know what it was like in the wet with the McLaren - or in cold conditions with a new tyre," he says. "Fundamentally, this is a completely different car - in a positive sense. It speaks such a clear language to you that you simply have a broad grin on your face."

"There's no need to talk about the sound; it's awesome anyway," Glock is also enthusiastic about the naturally aspirated six-cylinder engine, which makes significantly more noise than McLaren's turbo engine.

Still he is aware that the devil is in the detail with the Porsche as well. "When it comes to the final tenth, then you have to understand how you can exploit that certain something of the car," he says. "But it is relatively quick to understand. Everything does what it is supposed to do."

Glock praises consistency in 20-lap long run

Above all, the predictability of the car earns praise from Glock. "The systems are outstanding - ABS, traction control. It really is brutally good, and driving is simply fun. If you can do a 20-lap long run and you are within 1.5 to two tenths, then that is pretty cool."

Apart from that long run, Glock also completed four shorter stints and qualifying simulations, the majority of them on slicks. However, these were not the DTM spec tyres, which the teams had to return after the season finale, but Pirelli's DHG tyre.

Why Glock did not touch the set-up

Glock did not touch the car's set-up at all. "The car was quick last weekend, it was at the front in qualifying," he says, referring to the pole position for regular Land driver Buus at the season finale in Hockenheim.

"And because of the conditions, I said: for me, we don't need to tinker with the set-up, the car is absolutely fine. I just want to look, drive, understand, use the systems, adapt my driving style to the little details of the car, because as a driver you can have a relatively big influence on that."

Land: "You could see Timo's grin through the whole helmet"

Team principal Christian Land also speaks of a "great day" with Glock despite the difficult weather conditions. "After the first laps in mixed conditions, Timo came back to the pits, and you could see his grin through the whole helmet. He got used to the car very quickly and felt comfortable in various conditions."

The German says they will take "a lot of positives from this test day". It now remains to be seen whether it will remain just this one test or whether Glock and the Land team will work together again. The fact is that the team wants to expand its DTM involvement to a second car in 2027 - and the five-time DTM race winner is also thinking about continuing his career.

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