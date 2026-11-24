DTM

Grasser and Bortolotti to McLaren? What McLaren's head of motorsport says

Will it remain a beer among very good friends in 2027, or will Grasser and Mirko Bortolotti actually move to McLaren? Motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna does not deny it

Sven Haidinger Rachit Thukral

Published: Nov 24, 2026, 11:51 AM

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Photo by: McLaren

Is the Grasser team switching to McLaren? According to information from Motorsport-Total.com, there is plenty to suggest that the Austrian outfit will enter the DTM from 2027 with two 720S GT3s and Mirko Bortolotti after 15 Lamborghini years. But what does McLaren's head of motorsport Giorgio Sanna actually say about it? The Italian, who previously held this role at Lamborghini, is regarded as the initiator of a possible switch.

"Now it's too early to talk about it, but for sure there are a few top teams that are looking with interest on McLaren Motorsport for the future," Sanna does not deny a possible Grasser switch talking to Motorsport.com.

"Of course, I have a lot of estimation on Grasser Racing Team. We won a lot together, but we have to take in consideration the targets and the plan and the vision of McLaren," he says. "Let's see if there will be a chance."

Will "international teams" make McLaren a "global player"?

In general, however, there is "more than one team" showing interest in McLaren, "because we are doing well and we are growing properly," Sanna says. "So it's just a matter of moving step by step."

In fact, there is currently a mood of optimism at McLaren: because, as is being heard, the Italian motorsport chief wants to establish the brand - as Lamborghini once was - as a GT3 force and is offering the teams better support for 2027. From 2028, McLaren's new GT3 car is then intended to be sold to as many teams as possible.

"The plan of McLaren is to expand our programmes and to become more and more a global player," he confirms of the growth plan. The top priority is to keep the current teams, mainly from Great Britain, on board for the introduction of the new car as well.

"But now we are also looking to bring international teams on board - European, American and Asian by the way. Because at the moment we don't have a representative in Asia. And that's fundamental. So that's part of the plan for the next few years."

Grasser and Bortolotti to McLaren? No denial from Sanna

When he is asked about concrete talks with Grasser over the 2027 season, Sanna again does not deny it. "I have a lot of conversations with many teams," he replies. "So I think that there will be news quite soon about new teams coming. But as I said, not one but more than one."

Photo from their time together at Lamborghini: Giorgio Sanna and Mirko Bortolotti

Foto: Alexander Trienitz

But what about Lamborghini top driver Bortolotti, who, like Grasser, has been a long-time confidant of Sanna's and is also being linked with a move to McLaren?

"We are currently working to bring new drivers on board. By the way, there will also be GT3 junior drivers from McLaren, who will be announced in short time as factory drivers for next season," Sanna does not address the 36-year-old Italian directly, but again refrains from a denial.

A beer together or more? "Not more than that at the moment"

"Let's see whether there will be the chance to also bring in additional top drivers from other manufacturers. As with the teams, that is part of our strategy: To expand our programmes and to be more and more competitive."

So could it be that Sanna, Grasser and Bortolotti are reunited in 2027 after a three-year break? "At the moment we cannot make any kind of comments," Sanna replies. "What I can say: When I have the chance to take a beer with them, I'm more than happy, because we are very good friends. But not more than that at the moment."

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