DTM Oschersleben

Grasser FIA appeal confirmed as GT3 future comes into focus

The Grasser team is taking the DTM wheel-bearing affair to the FIA Court of Appeal: What happens next and why the ruling could have consequences for the Nordschleife

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 27, 2026, 1:58 PM

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The Grasser team has followed through on its announcement and is now indeed fighting at the FIA against the Oschersleben disqualification of winner Mirko Bortolotti in the wheel bearing affair. At the end of August, the Lamborghini team failed before the DMSB Court of Appeal in its attempt to avert the disqualification over a wheel bearing that did not correspond to the reference part.

After the verdict was served in writing on November 3, team principal Gottfried Grasser had seven days to lodge another appeal. The Austrian team made use of this in time by November 10, meaning the case now goes to the next instance at the FIA.

The Grasser team now has until mid-December to submit its written grounds. It is therefore clear that the matter will definitely drag on into 2027. According to Motorsport-Total.com's information, the hearing will take place in Paris in February 2027. And there, it is about far more than a wheel bearing with a missing rubber lip, or 25 points.

FIA takes a critical view of additional homologations like in DTM

At the appeal hearing of the German governing body DMSB (Deutscher Motor Sport Bund) , the assessment was reached that the wheel bearing used by Grasser did comply with the very generally worded FIA homologation, but not with the DTM additional homologation. It was introduced in the DTM in 2025 in cooperation with the SRO in order to close grey areas and prevent cost drivers.

At the FIA, however, there is not particular happiness about series such as the DTM or the GT World Challenge Europe deviating from the FIA homologation and setting different special regulations for the GT3 cars.

This not only leads to additional logistical effort for the manufacturers, because different criteria and rules apply for each series, but in some cases also to structural differences on the cars. They can then no longer be used in all GT3 series, which for cost reasons had always been regarded as a major strength of the GT3 concept.

Would a Grasser acquittal have consequences for the Nordschleife?

The devil is in the detail in this regard, because the basic idea that an additional homologation in professional sport closes grey areas and prevents expensive development work was even pushed hard by manufacturers such as Mercedes. The only question is where the line lies.

However, it cannot be ruled out that the FIA will want to make an example at the hearing and declare the DTM additional homologation invalid. The Grasser team would then, after all, leave as the winner.

A ruling of that kind could create a precedent - and also have considerable consequences for events such as the 24-hour race at the Nurburgring. At the classic event, the GT3 cars are used with significantly greater ride height and a different rear wing than the FIA homologation provides for. This is down to the requirements of the Nordschleife.

DTM teams can intervene in the case as third parties

All DTM teams now have the option of intervening in the case at the FIA as third parties. That is certainly relevant: if, for example, a team were directly affected in the championship standings by a possible overturning of Bortolotti's disqualification, it could assert a legal interest in taking part.

Without the disqualification, Bortolotti would be ninth instead of 13th, which would drop Ricardo Feller (Manthey), Jules Gounon (Winward), Thierry Vermeulen (Emil Frey) and Luca Engstler (Abt) back one place. The team must explain to what extent it could be directly and significantly affected by the decision, and state whether it supports Grasser or the DMSB's position.

The DMSB, which as the German national motorsport authority had until now decided the case as the higher instance, must now answer before the FIA Court of Appeal for possibly having made the wrong decision.

The deadline for the teams' applications expired on November 26 - that is, yesterday. Motorsport-Total.com is not aware of whether any of the ten teams made use of the option.

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