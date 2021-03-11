Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

By:

Gerhard Berger had planned a Lamborghini all-star team comprising Nico Hulkenberg and Jacques Villeneuve for the 2021 DTM season but he ultimately failed to strike a deal, Motorsport.com has learned. 

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Following the news of the DTM's switch to GT3 cars, ITR boss Berger had been working hard over the winter to secure a driver line-up that would allow the series to retain the fan interest it enjoyed during its Class One days.

Berger is believed to have played a major role in luring Red Bull back to the DTM, with the energy drinks brand announcing a two car line-up comprising Alex Albon, Liam Lawson and Nick Cassidy.

It has now emerged that Berger also bid to get ex-Formula 1 drivers Hulkenberg and Villeneuve to take part in the DTM and boost the profile of the championship.

Berger competed against Villeneuve in F1 between 1996 and ‘97 and it is understood that the Canadian, who turns 50 this year, was interested in the DTM project.

Hulkenberg, meanwhile, had privately tested a Lamborghini Huracan at the Nurburgring last year and has long been on Berger’s wish list for the DTM.

But while the German driver is entering into a second year without an F1 seat, having been dropped by Renault to make way for Esteban Ocon in 2019, he made it clear that returning to grand prix racing in 2022 was his main priority.

It is understood that the 33-year-old will serve as the reserve driver for both Mercedes and Aston Martin this year after making three appearances for Racing Point in 2020.

"For me, it's about staying in the Formula One orbit this year," he told Motorsport.com. "To make the most of the opportunity when it comes. And look again, with one eye on 2022: Is there something again? Is there another comeback?"

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Track day with Nico Hülkenberg

Photo by: mcchip-dkr

The Lamborghini project was supposed to be financed by a Swiss investment group, which wanted to invite guests to trackside hospitality suites on DTM weekends.

An agreement with Lamborghini was already made regarding the supply of two Huracan GT3 cars, spare parts and an engineer for two years.

But at the start of this year new variants of coronavirus began to emerge around the world, forcing several countries in Europe to lock down their economies once again.

With the possibility of hosting fans and VIPs trackside appearing remote and talks in February failing to go anywhere, the investors withdrew their planned funding and the project was ultimately called off.

"Sponsors don't want to and can't commit if they don't know if they can even go about their business," Berger said of the COVID-19 situation in February.

"Nobody knows the economic future. We don't know if we can plan with spectators and if so, to what extent, under what conditions."

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Previous article

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending

1
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

19h
2
World Superbike

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

3
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

1h
4
MotoGP

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

17h
5
IndyCar

Top 10: Indy 500 Wrecks

Latest news
DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

1h
Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Mar 9, 2021
Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Mar 8, 2021
Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team
DTM

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team

Mar 5, 2021
Abt signs Rockenfeller, van der Linde for 2021 DTM season
DTM

Abt signs Rockenfeller, van der Linde for 2021 DTM season

Mar 5, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

More from
Sven Haidinger
Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team
DTM / Breaking news

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team

Auer set to return to Mercedes fold in the DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Auer set to return to Mercedes fold in the DTM

More from
Nico Hulkenberg
Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Vettel, Hulkenberg weren't 2021 F1 options for Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel, Hulkenberg weren't 2021 F1 options for Red Bull

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why Hulkenberg's Red Bull chance is out of his hands

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike publishes entry list for 2021 season

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

Top 10: Indy 500 Wrecks
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10: Indy 500 Wrecks

Grosjean plans to wear helmet designed by his children
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean plans to wear helmet designed by his children

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Latest news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Auer returns to DTM with Mercedes customer Winward Racing

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Paffett in frame for DTM return with Mercedes team

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.