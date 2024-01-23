Hybrid future unlikely for DTM, full EV and combustion competition possible

Under the previous ITR regime, the DTM conceptualised a new DTM Electric championship based on 1000bhp single-make cars alongside its GT3-based platform that was due to start in 2024. But this was quietly dropped following the DTM's sale to leading German promoter the ADAC at the end of 2022.

However, speaking to Motorsport.com at the recent Autosport International Show, ADAC motorsport director Voss said work had been continuing behind the scenes on incorporating an electrical element into the DTM as securing sponsorship "for race series with combustion engine cars gets harder and harder from year to year".

"The first question we are asked by sponsors: What is DTM doing and proposing for the future in terms of sustainability?" he said.

"And so we have to develop something there. And at some point, you will get to the decision maybe to change the cars."

Voss revealed that manufacturers have expressed interest in an electric championship with scope for development, unlike the previous DTM Electric concept, and that the ADAC has begun to flesh the idea out.

"To attract the car manufacturers, you should have a series and a car which is a manufacturer car," he said.

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz DTM Electric

"This is what DTM stands for, and this is what we are requested. We have to start now to develop something for '28, 2030 or whatever. And this is what we're doing."

At the same time, he believes recent automotive trends make a hybrid pivot for DTM unlikely.

"In the case of hybrid cars, especially the German manufacturers all tell us 'we are doing LMDh cars, they are too expensive to run in the national series', so they want to stay with GT3," he said.

"Their future for road cars is battery-electric in Germany, hybrid cars only for a period of the next maybe five or seven years, so hybrid cars I don't think will come to DTM."

However, Voss believes there will be a crossover point where combustion cars running on synthetic fuel - something he's targeting "as soon as possible" - can race "in parallel" with electric cars, as the World Rallycross Championship is set to do in 2024.

"I don't think that combustion engine cars will stop and then the electric car will come," he added. There is room enough for that."

The DTM currently runs on fuel from Shell that contains 50% renewable components.

"I hope we can manage [a move to synthetic fuels] in 25, we have many negotiations about that, but this will be the first step," he said.