Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz leaves
DTM / Oschersleben News

Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

Factory Lamborghini drivers Mirko Bortolotti and Franck Perera will contest the 2023 DTM season with SSR Performance.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Lamborghini drivers Bortolotti, Perera join SSR Performance in DTM

The duo will join Alessio Deledda at the three-car SSR Performance outfit, which left the Porsche stable over the winter and will field the latest-generation Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO II in the DTM’s first season under the ADAC umbrella.

Both Bortolotti and Perera make the switch from fellow Lamborghini squad Grasser Racing, which is expected to downscale its DTM involvement from four cars to two, while Perera will make his full-time DTM debut after a one-off outing with GRT in 2022.

Bortolotti is a two-time class winner of the Rolex 24 Hour at Daytona and his other successes including outright title victory in the Blancpain GT series, which is currently known as GT World Challenge Europe.

Perera, meanwhile, was a former test driver for Toyota in Formula 1 and was part of GRT’s winning crew in the 2018 Daytona 24 Hours alongside Bortolotti, Rolf Ineichen and Rik Breukers.

The presence of Bortolotti and Perera means Lamborghini will have a strong factory presence in the DTM after a largely successful 2022 season in which it scored a number of podiums, with Bortolotti himself finishing fourth in the drivers’ standings.

However, Lamborghini will be the only one of the six manufacturers without a DTM race win to its name when the 2023 season begins at Oschersleben on May 26-28. 

“We face the next challenge. I love the challenge and I am all the happier about the new partnership with Lamborghini,” said team boss Stefan Schlund. 

“Together with Giorgio Sanna we put together a great package for Lamborghini and SSR Performance. With Mirko Bortolotti, Franck Perera and Alessio Deledda we bring an excellent driver line-up to the start. 

“We have to work hard in the coming weeks and months. We want to be successful and score important points for the championship from race one.”

#19 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Franck Perera

#19 Emil Frey Racing Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo: Franck Perera

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

During its first season in the DTM last year, SSR Performance scored a maiden race win at Spa and two further podiums at the Norisring and Nurburgring, all courtesy of Porsche-affiliated driver Dennis Olsen.

Following its switch of manufacturer partner, it will be one of the two squads representing Lamborghini in the DTM, effectively replacing T3 Motorsport in the Italian marque’s line-up.

shares
comments

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz leaves
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Formula 1

Details of F1 Academy revealed Calendar, format for all-female F1 Academy series revealed

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz leaves

Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz leaves

DTM
Oschersleben

Gotz leaves Mercedes' DTM line-up Mercedes unveils 2023 DTM line-up as Gotz leaves

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

SUPC Supercars

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action

Formula 1

Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action Live: F1 Bahrain pre-season test – follow the Day 2 action

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

Why the DTM is in rude health in '22 How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

Tomczyk's remarkable career recapped The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Green's career revival plans Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

Opinion: The fallout from DTM finale How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

Van der Linde's quest for DTM title How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.