DTM

Lamborghini facing loss as Grasser Racing Team and star driver eye McLaren switch?

A long-standing top Lamborghini team heading for an exit, a DTM champion on the move? What lies behind the McLaren rumours surrounding Grasser and Mirko Bortolotti

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 3, 2026, 6:46 PM

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Will Lamborghini stalwart team Grasser and star driver Mirko Bortolotti switch to McLaren in 2027? There has been speculation about it in the DTM paddock for weeks - and now colleagues at MOTORSPORT aktuell have also reported on a potential brand switch by the team to McLaren.

According to information from Motorsport-Total.com, this scenario is very likely despite Grasser's 12-year Lamborghini history - and concerns the DTM, in which the brand was on the grid in 2026 with two McLarens by Dorr Motorsport. 36-year-old Bortolotti is also not expected to compete for his Italian compatriots in 2027, but instead also switch to the British sportscar manufacturer.

At first glance that sounds surprising due to the protagonists' long shared history. But it makes sense because of the events of recent years: a year ago, Giorgio Sanna moved to McLaren as the new sporting director in the GT division.

Ex-Lamborghini sporting director has big plans with McLaren

The 51-year-old former test driver had built up Lamborghini's motorsport department Squadra Corse more than ten years ago, became its head and had to leave in 2024 after an internal audit procedure at the Audi subsidiary. In Sanna's early days, Gottfried Grasser not only provided one of the first Lamborghini customer teams, but as team principal was also instrumental in the development of the Huracan GT3.

Since Sanna's departure from Lamborghini, there has been turbulence in the motorsport department: numerous key figures have left the company, the leadership has changed several times, the hypercar project was discontinued - and the new Temerario GT3 was delivered in an underdeveloped state.

At McLaren, by contrast, there has been a mood of optimism since Sanna's arrival: as is being heard, the Italian wants to develop the marque known from Formula 1 - much as Lamborghini once did - from exotic status into a GT3 force. In addition, he apparently wants to bring new teams and drivers on board before the British manufacturer's new GT3 car comes to market in 2028.

"Why McLaren? Formula 1 or what?"

All of that points to Grasser switching to McLaren, although it is unconfirmed, while the Abt team has already confirmed its Lamborghini future. What is the situation with Bortolotti? The former DTM champion, who also joined Lamborghini in 2015, already confirmed in August at the DTM at the Nurburgring that his Lamborghini contract still ends in 2026.u

Major joint successes: are Grasser and Bortolotti set to move to McLaren now?

Foto: ADAC Motorsport

"It expires at the end of the year," the Vienna-based Italian said at the time in conversation with Motorsport-Total.com. "The future is open." Asked about a potential switch to McLaren, Bortolotti joked at the time: "Why McLaren? Formula 1 or what? Formula 1 would be cool."

His links to his former companions Sanna and Grasser, with whom he celebrated major successes, speak in favour of a switch - as does the fact that McLaren will also enter the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with a hypercar from 2027.

Prototypes as an incentive for Bortolotti?

Because Bortolotti, who once even surprised with a lap record in a test in a Formula 1 Ferrari at the Fiorano test track, has never made any secret of the fact that cars with more downforce than GT3 cars appeal to him. At Lamborghini, this dream seemed to be coming true, but the LMDh car SC63 was not competitive. The project was discontinued at the end of 2025 after two years.

A McLaren switch for Bortolotti would not automatically mean that he sits in the hypercar in 2027. The prototype project, like the Formula 1 team, belongs to the company McLaren Racing. The GT division, however, is based at the production-car company McLaren Automotive, for which Sanna is responsible. The two companies are completely separate organisationally.

How did Bortolotti comment at the end of August on the attractiveness of the prototype topic at McLaren? "Now we have to finish the season first - and there are a few topics that need to be looked at, that's quite clear. And then we will make a decision. At the moment there isn't one."

Why Bortolotti was nevertheless at the Lamborghini World Finals

But is Bortolotti's presence at the Lamborghini World Finals, which took place from 22 to 25 October in Monza, an indication that he is staying? It need not mean anything, because as is being heard, the works drivers are contractually obliged to take part in the brand's traditional end-of-year event. On the final day of the event, Bortolotti posted a selection of pictures from Monza on Instagram - with the text: "Hell of a Ride".

Does he mean by that that his "hell of a ride" with Lamborghini is over? That could be the case, even if it cannot be clearly proven.

Asked whether his outings in 2027 would look similar to this year, however, he made no clear statement about the brand in the interview: "In the DTM, I would say: yes. As far as the GT World Challenge is concerned, I don't know yet. And as far as Daytona is concerned: if I'm selected, I'm in. Otherwise I'll take the opportunity to have a bit of a holiday!"

What role did the frustration after the DTM title play?

Bortolotti has had two tough years since his DTM title with the now-disbanded Lamborghini team SSR: in 2025 he did win the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps with Grasser, but endured an unhappy DTM title defence with Abt, finishing 14th in the overall standings.

Despite the switch to Grasser, things did not get any better in 2026 either: that was mainly due to the problems with the new Temerario GT3 - and two bitter disqualifications. Bortolotti was stripped of the DTM triumph in Oschersleben because of a wheel bearing, whose legality is expected to still be decided by an FIA court.

The disqualification from second place with Abt in the 24-hour race at the Nurburgring, on the other hand, has long since been confirmed because of irregularities in engine performance.

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