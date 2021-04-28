Lamborghini to be represented in DTM by T3 Motorsport

German squad T3 Motorsport will field a solo Lamborghini Huracan EVO in the new-look DTM for 19-year-old Esteban Muth, taking the size of the grid to 19 cars.

The Dresden-based outfit has been contesting the rival ADAC GT Masters championship for the last two years, and expanded to a three-car line-up last year by adding a Bentley Continental GT3 to its pair of Audi R8 LMSs.

It announced a switch to Lamborghini for the 2021 GT Masters season last year after ordering a trio of Huracans GT3 EVO models and will extend that collaboration with the Italian manufacturer to the DTM.

With this announcement, Lamborghini has become the sixth different manufacturer on the 2021 grid, joining the likes of Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari as well as part-season entrant McLaren.

"We submitted the entry on Saturday," said team boss Jens Feucht. "For T3 Motorsport, it is a milestone in the team's young history.

"It is a big step into the future, which is particularly important to be part of the DTM right from the start, with the adjusted technical regulations, added team boss Jens Feucht."

Muth will be the second-youngest driver on the 2021 grid this year after Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, but already has experience in both GT cars and single-seaters.

Muth was Lawson's teammate at crack Kiwi squad M2 Competition during the latter's title-winning season in the Toyota Racing Series in 2019, finishing fifth in the championship with one victory and two further podium finishes.

The Belgian driver, who previously raced in French F4, has since largely focused on sportscar racing, making selected outings in GT World Challenge Europe and GT4 European Series.

Muth and T3 Competition will get to complete only a single pre-season test at Lausitzring from May 4-6, having not lodged their entry in time for the two-day Hockenheim test that concluded earlier this month.

Following the Lausitzring test, the season will kick off at Monza in Italy on June 19-20. Norisring was originally due to host the second round of the championship in July, but is seeking a new date in Autumn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

