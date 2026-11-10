DTM

Next Mercedes-AMG test: Could a woman return to the DTM in 2027?

F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin is already completing her second test in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 this week: Will the Frenchwoman become the twelfth female driver in DTM history?

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 3:57 PM

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Since 2022 there has no longer been a female driver in the DTM, although Ellen Lohr made history in 1992 with her legendary victory against Keke Rosberg & Co. in a Mercedes. However, that could change in 2027. Because there is apparently a realistic chance that a woman will once again be in a Mercedes-AMG cockpit next season.

As Motorsport-Total.com has learned, 22-year-old Frenchwoman Doriane Pin was in the Winward-run Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside DTM runner-up Maro Engel and Fabian Schiller on both days of the two-day Pirelli tyre test at Le Castellet at the end of October. She is understood to have attracted attention with good times on her GT3 comeback.

Pin joined the Mercedes junior team in 2024, won the title in the all-female F1 Academy single-seater series on the Formula 1 support bill in 2025 and was promoted to development driver for the Mercedes team in Formula 1 in 2026. And she has plenty of GT experience, as she had previously been part of the Iron Dames project.

Pin testing the Landgraf Mercedes this week

Tests such as Pirelli's, in which manufacturers commission teams to test experimental tyres "blind", happen repeatedly - and serve tyre development. What is interesting, however, is that on the second day - as is almost only the case in the DTM - testing was carried out on unheated tyres. Was the aim for Pin to already get used to the DTM conditions?

The Mercedes driver Doriane Pin won the F1 Academy title in 2025

Foto: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Quite possibly, because this week Pin is back in the Mercedes-AMG GT3. As Motorsport-Total.com has learned, another Mercedes-AMG test is taking place at the Hockenheimring on Thursday.

The run will be carried out by DTM team Landgraf - and a female driver is set to be at the wheel in the presence of Mercedes-AMG manufacturer representatives. Our research has found that it is once again Pin.

DTM cockpit chance instead of Kalender?

But is this about a DTM cockpit? That cannot be ruled out, because it is still unclear who will start for Mercedes-AMG in the DTM next season - and a cockpit opportunity could possibly arise at the Landgraf team.

While everything indicates that Lucas Auer will also start for the German team in 2027, there is uncertainty over the second cockpit, which has been occupied by Tom Kalender for the past two years.

The latest sighting could be an indication that Mercedes-AMG wants to take a closer look at Pin again after the test at Le Castellet and that the racing driver is a possible candidate for Kalender's cockpit.

Endurance successes and praise from Bortolotti

For those in charge of the brand with the star, it would make sense to place the 22-year-old from Paris in the DTM at present, because after her F1 Academy triumph she needs a future prospect. And a full-time Formula 1 seat, unlike a programme in GT or prototype racing, is currently considered unrealistic, even though she says she sees herself there in five years.

Pin began her career in karting in 2013 at the age of nine and won the European Ferrari Challenge title in 2022. In addition, in the same year she took victory at Portimao and second place at Spa-Francorchamps in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) with her Iron Dames colleagues Michelle Gatting and Sarah Bovy in a GTE Ferrari.

In 2023 she finished third in the WEC season opener at Sebring in Prema's LMP2 prototype, together with her team-mates Mirko Bortolotti and Daniil Kvyat. At the time, she was praised by Bortolotti for her maturity and speed. Will the two now meet again in the DTM in 2027?

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