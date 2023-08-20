DTM Lausitzring: Bortolotti fends off Feller to win, grab points lead
Factory Lamborghini driver Mirko Bortolotti held off Audi rival Ricardo Feller in a race-long battle at the Lausitzring to become the first repeat winner of the 2023 DTM season.
Although Bortolotti held the lead from pole position at the start, he was unable to pull away from the chasing pack as he did at the Nurburgring a fortnight ago, with 20kg of success ballast on his Lamborghini keeping Feller in the hunt.
It wasn’t until Feller ran wide at the exit of Turn 7 after 25 minutes of racing that Bortolotti got some breathing space, with the Italian’s lead growing to over two seconds as a result of a rare error from his Abt rival.
Bortolotti and Feller stopped for fresh tyres at the same time on lap 22, with Thomas Preining in the Manthey EMA also joining them in the pitlane.
All three teams perfected their pitstops and the trio returned on track in the same positions, but Preining got overtaken by the HRT Mercedes of Luca Stolz on his outlap and subsequently dropped off the fight.
A tense battle for the lead ensued, with Feller closing back in on Bortolotti and attempting several moves at passing the heavily-ballasted Lamborghini, particularly at Turns 1 and 6.
Despite getting a great run out of the final corner on several occasions, Feller was never able to pull off a move, with Bortolotti incredibly holding on to victory by just 0.353s after 45 laps of racing at the 4.35km circuit in eastern Germany.
The result elevates the SSR Performance driver to the top of the standings, seven points clear of Preining, with Feller another 11 points adrift in third.
Stolz, who benefitted by pitting at the first opportunity when the pit window opened, finished just 1.2s in arrears at the flag to score his second podium of the season.
Preining had to settle for fourth at the finish after lacking the pace to fight with the leading trio in his second stint, with his team-mate Dennis Olsen finishing right behind him in fifth.
Winward Mercedes Lucas Auer bagged another solid haul of points after climbing from ninth to sixth, beating the Emil Frey Ferrari of Saturday winner Jack Aitken. Aitken was involved in an incident with Auer’s team-mate David Schumacher that led to the German’s retirement, but no action had been taken against him at the time of writing.
Further back, Kelvin van der Linde was eighth for Abt Audi, while Project 1’s Marco Wittmann was the top BMW driver in ninth despite a late attempt at passing van der Linde leaving him well off the track at Turn 1.
Schubert Motorsport’s Rene Rast completed the top 10 after starting 15th, three places ahead of his team-mate Sheldon van der Linde, who recovered to finish inside the points after a disappointing qualifying left him 21st on the grid.
Only 19 drivers reached the finish, with Lamborghini duo Clemens Schmid and Frank Perera among the list of retirees after they collided at Turn 13 while battling for third just as the pitstop window opened.
DTM Lausitzring - Race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|M. Bortolotti Mirko Bortolotti SSR Performance
|92
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|45
|25
|2
|R. Feller Ricardo Feller Abt Sportsline
|7
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|45
|0.326
|20
|3
|L. Stolz Luca Stolz Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|4
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|0.566
|16
|4
|T. Preining Thomas Preining Manthey EMA
|91
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|2.721
|13
|5
|D. Olsen Dennis Olsen Manthey EMA
|90
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|45
|5.403
|11
|6
|L. Auer Lucas Auer Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|22
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|45
|2.791
|10
|7
|J. Aitken Jack Aitken Emil Frey Racing
|14
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|45
|3.161
|9
|8
|K. van der Linde Kelvin van der Linde Abt Sportsline
|3
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|45
|1.531
|8
|9
|M. Wittmann Marco Wittmann Project 1 Motorsport
|11
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|0.789
|7
|10
|R. Rast René Rast Schubert Motorsport
|33
|BMW M4 GT3
|45
|1.632
|6
|11
|
T. Vermeulen Thierry Vermeulen Emil Frey Racing
|69
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|45
|0.483
|5
|12
|M. Dienst Marvin Dienst Toksport WRT
|99
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|44
|7.859
|4
|13
|S. Van Der Linde Sheldon Van Der Linde Schubert Motorsport
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|2.808
|3
|14
|A. Maini Arjun Maini Mercedes-AMG Team HRT
|36
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|44
|0.655
|2
|15
|L. Engstler Luca Engstler Liqui Moly Team Engstler
|8
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|44
|2.098
|1
|16
|
T. Heinemann Tim Heinemann Toksport WRT
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|44
|2.309
|17
|
J. Owega Jusuf Owega Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|84
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|44
|0.553
|18
|
S. Holzem Sandro Holzem Project 1 Motorsport
|56
|BMW M4 GT3
|44
|6.267
|19
|A. Deledda Alessio Deledda SSR Performance
|6
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|43
|1 lap
|20
|P. Maximilian Paul Maximilian GRT Grasser Racing Team
|19
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|34
|9 laps
|21
|A. Güven Ayhancan Güven KÜS Team Bernhard
|24
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|28
|6 laps
|22
|M. Engel Maro Engel Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf
|48
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|18
|10 laps
|23
|C. Schmid Clemens Schmid GRT Grasser Racing Team
|63
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|17
|1 lap
|24
|P. Niederhauser Patric Niederhauser Tresor Orange1
|83
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|17
|1.806
|25
|D. Schumacher David Schumacher Mercedes-AMG Team Winward
|27
|Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo
|17
|1'01.192
|26
|
F. Perera Frank Perera SSR Performance
|94
|Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 2
|15
|2 laps
|27
|M. Drudi Mattia Drudi Tresor Orange1
|40
|Audi R8 LMS Evo II
|4
|11 laps
|28
|L. Heinrich Laurin Heinrich KÜS Team Bernhard
|75
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|2
|2 laps
|View full results
