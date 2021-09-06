Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

By:

Liam Lawson says overhauling DTM championship leader Kelvin van der Linde is now his “target” after a double win at the Red Bull Ring last weekend.

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

The Red Bull junior became the first driver to secure a clean sweep of victories in any DTM round this year, a feat made particularly difficult by a new success ballast rule introduced as part of series' switch to GT3 regulations.

But despite being handicapped by 25kg in extra weight, Lawson was able to fend off two-time champion Marco Wittmann on Sunday after leapfrogging the Walkenhorst BMW driver in the pits.

Wittmann kept the pressure on Lawson throughout the second stint and mounted a last-gasp overtaking attempt on the Kiwi, but the AF Corse driver held on to take victory by just 0.215s in what was the closest finish of the season.

Speaking after his third victory of the season, Lawson credited the AF Corse crew for a rapid pitstop that allowed him to get the jump on Wittmann - but admitted that his Ferrari was "all over the place" after he took too much life out of the tyres to keep the German driver behind.

"I think it was a very, very good weekend for us," said the 19-year-old.

"The goal coming in was to close the gap in the championship and actually just score points because the last couple of rounds had been pretty difficult for us - and we obviously did that nearly to the maximum this weekend, which is pretty cool to do around the Red Bull Ring as well. 

"We've struggled with pitstops recently a little bit, really been inconsistent with it. But now we are back on form and that's what made the race.

"I just by a couple of centimetres got out in front of Arjun [Maini]. But if we weren't able to do that we wouldn't have gained the place on Marco in the pitstops.

"The first couple of laps [after the pitstops] he was having a definite pace advantage as I was coming up to temperature with tyres. So, there was a solid 10 laps [where] I was basically flat out trying to stay in front and the fronts dropped quite quickly. 

"Towards the end I even lost the rears and we started running all over the place. It got pretty close, he got really really close a couple of times. [But] our car is quite good on the brakes and the two big braking zones here were the key for us to stay in front."

Race winner #Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3

Race winner #Liam Lawson, AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo, Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M6 GT3

Photo by: Gruppe C GmbH

Lawson arrived in Austria 49 points behind van der Linde in the championship in fifth, having failed to score a single point in the previous round at the Nurburgring.

But back-to-back victories in Austria has helped him return to second place in the drivers' standings, just 12 points down on his Audi rival with three rounds to run

The massive swing in points was aided by van der Linde enduring his worst weekend of the season at the Red Bull Ring, with the fast-and-flowing nature of the track working against the Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Asked if the double win gives him the confidence to close the gap further to van der Linde in the standings and fight for the championship in his rookie season, Lawson said: "For sure, obviously it's the target. 

"We've come from tracks that have suited the Audi quite nicely and Kelvin took full advantage of that and extended his lead in the first few rounds. 

"But now we go to tracks that suit our car. These more faster, flowing high-speed circuits definitely suit our car. 

"I think for sure it's something positive and we need to make the most of it because then we go to a place like Norisring which is really, really tight again and I think for the finale it's going to suit Audi."

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win

Previous article

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

1 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

52 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

5 h
4
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

6 h
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

9 h
Latest news
Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"
DTM

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

1 h
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win

Sep 5, 2021
Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Sep 5, 2021
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Sep 4, 2021
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson claims maiden pole in qualifying

Sep 4, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win 00:46
DTM
20 h

DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann to secure double win

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights 04:01
DTM
Sep 4, 2021

Round 9: Red Bull Ring - Race Highlights

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring 00:54
DTM
Sep 4, 2021

DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win at Red Bull Ring

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series 00:55
DTM
Aug 26, 2021

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win 01:06
DTM
Aug 23, 2021

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole Red Bull Ring
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Liam Lawson More from
Liam Lawson
Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash Nurburgring
DTM

Audi's Rockenfeller criticises Lawson for race-ending DTM crash

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead Lausitzring
Video Inside
DTM

Lawson takes blame for slow pitstop, losing DTM race lead

Trending Today

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas to drive for Alfa Romeo F1 team in 2022

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff says Bottas would have deserved 2022 Mercedes F1 drive

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull was willing to sacrifice Dutch GP win to cover Hamilton

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: "I gave everything I had" to catch Hamlin

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: Silverstone return highlighting Ducati’s “big step”

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again"
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Gutted Davidson "would have made same mistake again"

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"
DTM DTM

Lawson: Beating van der Linde to DTM title now the "target"

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson holds off Wittmann for double win

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: BMW's Wittmann pips Lawson to Sunday pole

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.