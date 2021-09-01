Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM / Red Bull Ring News

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

By:

Red Bull protege Liam Lawson says he won’t tone down his aggression on track after being deemed responsible for a collision that took out two Audi DTM drivers at the Nurburgring.

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

Having had his race compromised by a puncture after his first pitstop, Lawson was trying to claw back lost positions at the second safety car restart when he tried to pass championship leader Kelvin van der Linde on the run down to the final chicane.

But the two drivers came to blows under braking, sending van der Linde into the path of his teammate Mike Rockenfeller and forcing both Arjun Maini and Esteban Muth to take evasive action.

Both Abt Sportsline drivers retired from the race soon after due to the damage, while Lawson himself peeled into the pits later after being hit with a drive-through penalty for the incident.

Rockenfeller blasted the Kiwi in the immediate aftermath of the crash, saying “I don't know what he was smoking” in an interview broadcast live on TV during the race, while van der Linde also expressed his frustration at the move that caused his first DNF of the season. 

However, AF Corse driver Lawson feels van der Linde was also partly to blame for the incident and has cleared the air with the South African.

Asked if he would be less aggressive on track following his collision with the Abt duo at the Nurburgring, Lawson said: “No, I would not change the way I drive. 

“The crash on Sunday, I've reviewed it. I've spoken to the Abt drivers, I at least spoke to Kelvin after the race because we all understand that these things happen on track and it's important to not let it disturb everything off track. Holding things against people is not really necessary. 

“So the crash itself we looked at it and honestly from the point I committed to going for the pass there was nothing I could. 

“I got turned. Before we even got to the corner, in a straight line he was turning into me under braking and he pushed me in the grass, which is why I couldn't stop so well. 

“But it's something that is now in the past and it's something we are all ready to move on from this and focus on this weekend.”

 

Earlier in the weekend, Lawson was unlucky to be pitched into a spin by Audi’s Markus Winkelhock, who was substituting for another Abt driver Sophia Floersch in his first DTM start since 2010.

The 19-year-could recover to only 13th at the finish and would later on lose more ground to van der Linde in the title fight following his collision with the Audi driver in Race 2.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s fifth round at the Red Bull Ring, Lawson revealed that he had a “heated discussion” with Winkelhock in parc ferme, having been “very very upset” with the three-time Nurburgring 24 Hours winner for “ruining” his race.

“We went into Turn 2 and that's not a corner that you'd go to overtake somebody,” he said.
There's no real opportunity to get your car down the inside. So it was really unexpected for me. 

“He basically hit the kerb and [then] hit my car and spun me around. This basically ruined our race. 

“I was obviously very very upset that a guy who is a fill-in for the weekend [and] isn't scoring points for his own championship has taken out a contender from the other team. 

“I was getting out of the car and Markus was next to me, and he came to me and basically we had a discussion and I was pretty upset. But I feel like sometimes when these things happen after a race like this it's pretty normal to have these heated discussions. 

“I didn't say anything offensive or anything like that so it wasn't meant to offend Markus or anything.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Previous article

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

14 h
2
WRC

Gilles Panizzi interview

3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Latest news
Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes
DTM

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

51m
Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

2 h
Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring
DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring

Aug 27, 2021
Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
Video Inside
DTM

Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Aug 25, 2021
Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race
DTM

Wittmann hails breakthrough after jumping to third in DTM title race

Aug 24, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series 00:55
DTM
Aug 26, 2021

DTM: Ludwig calls on manufacturers to join GT3-based series

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win 01:06
DTM
Aug 23, 2021

DTM: Albon felt he wasn't overshadowed before maiden win

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 04:05
DTM
Aug 22, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM: Van Der Linde takes dominant win in race 1 at Nurburgring 00:29
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Van Der Linde takes dominant win in race 1 at Nurburgring

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights 03:50
DTM
Aug 21, 2021

DTM: Round 4 - Nurburgring Race 1 highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Red Bull Ring
DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires Silverstone
Moto2

Silverstone Moto2: Gardner outduels Bezzecchi, Fernandez retires

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car
Vintage Vintage

Lowndes to drive Dallara Formula 1 car

Gilles Panizzi interview
WRC WRC

Gilles Panizzi interview

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

Latest news

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes
DTM DTM

Lawson won't cut back on aggression after Nurburgring DTM crashes

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring
DTM DTM

Lamborghini DTM squad adds third Huracan at Red Bull Ring

Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Ludwig says DTM should target 10 different GT3 manufacturers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.