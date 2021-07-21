Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM / Lausitzring News

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

By:

Mercedes driver Arjun Maini believes DTM drivers will have to overcome an increased “fear factor” as they tackle parts of the Lausitzring’s oval layout for the first time in the series’ history.

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

For this weekend’s visit to Lausitz, the DTM has decided to incorporate the first corner of the tri-oval that hosted two rounds of the CART (later Champ Car) series in early 2000s.

That means instead of taking a sharp left turn following the main straight, the drivers will continue straight into the first corner of the banked oval, skipping the opening sequence of slow-to-medium speed turns.

This will then lead to the back straight that forms part of the grand prix layout, before drivers peel left into what was originally known as Turn 6 to take on the second, longer infield section.

It wasn’t until the start of this month that the DTM announced that it will employ a hybrid layout for this year’s Lausitzring event, creating potential headaches for the teams who only have data from the grand prix version of the track that was used for pre-season testing in May.

Maini expects the Lausitzring to pose a new challenge this year for the drivers, who have little to no experience of driving on oval tracks that are primarily found in North America.

“I did a very little bit [of driving] on an amateur sim just to see what it feels like but it's different in the sim because the main thing about the high speed and the fear factor of the wall being there,” Maini told Motorsport.com.

“If you lose the car you see what happens in ovals, it can be a lot of damage. 

“I think the fear factor is always missing on the sim and this should be even higher in the oval section, approaching at such high speeds and trying to turn flat out, maybe a lift in the middle of the corner.

“It should also be interesting to see how the slipstream will be with the oval section. This would definitely improve the overtaking down into the new Turn 2 but we will have to see how closely we can follow in the oval section.”

Rowe Racing BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde threw his support behind the oval-based layout, saying the DTM shouldn’t be afraid to try new ideas to attract younger fans to the series.

“I’m a big fan of it to be honest,” said van der Linde. “It is something that really sets the DTM apart again. 

“I think there’s a couple of things the DTM have done to kind of improve the show and I really respect that and that’s what we need and that’s what the fans want. They don’t just want to see the cars driving in circles, they want to see really something different and this layout is going to give something different.

“For the drivers it’s a big challenge now because we haven’t been testing there so FP1 will be important for all of us. 

“In my opinion it latches onto what the guys in the US are doing. I’m a big fan of the NASCAR stuff, the kind of stuff they do with NASCAR kind of driving on the dirt.

“We need these kinds of ideas to boost the show and attract more young fans and that’s what the DTM is doing. I’m a big fan of it, I think the racing would be good.

“I played a couple of laps on the simulator, it is going to be just about flat Turn 1, at least in the simulator, maybe in real life you need a bit more balls to do it flat but we are going to try to see.

"It probably won’t be flat in FP1, but I’ll try to go all in and hope to be a successful one.”

Maini targets qualifying improvements for Lausitz

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance Mercedes AMG GT3

Arjun Maini, GetSpeed Performance Mercedes AMG GT3

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

A newcomer to GT3 racing, Maini was fighting for points in the second race at Monza when he was forced to park his car in the garage with technical issues.

The Indian driver says he and GetSpeed will primarily be focusing on their one-lap form at the Lausitzring, having qualified 13th and 14th for the two races last time out, eight tenths off the ultimate pace in qualifying.

“I think we need to make sure that we get a good qualifying in because I think our race pace has been there or thereabouts, both myself and the team,” said the former F2 driver and GP3 race winner.

“If we make sure we get a good run in qualifying that changes everything because you have track position and in these sprint races track position is so important. 

“If it was a three-hour race you have so much to make up for the races, but in these it's very difficult to make up places when everyone is so evenly matched in the DTM as it is. So I think qualifying is key and that's where we need to put all our efforts in.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Previous article

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

8 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

4
Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

23 min
5
Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Latest news
Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers
DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

1 h
Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

2 h
Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Jul 13, 2021
Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Jul 11, 2021
Tickets for DTM 2021 season now on sale
DTM

Tickets for DTM 2021 season now on sale

Jul 9, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Oval-based layout to be used for Lausitzring round 00:56
DTM
Jul 2, 2021

DTM: Oval-based layout to be used for Lausitzring round

DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza 00:37
DTM
Jun 24, 2021

DTM: Slower than GT World Challenge at Monza

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights 02:58
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 2 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights 02:54
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza Race 1 highlights

DTM: Round 1 - Monza 01:46
DTM
Jun 20, 2021

DTM: Round 1 - Monza

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more Lausitzring
DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round Assen
World Superbike

Laverty's BMW satellite team to skip Dutch WSBK round

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Monza Prime
DTM

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

Arjun Maini More from
Arjun Maini
Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed
DTM

Maini makes DTM switch with Mercedes team GetSpeed

Boschung, Maini rejoin F2 field in Budapest Hungaroring
FIA F2

Boschung, Maini rejoin F2 field in Budapest

Maini replaces Boccolacci for next two F2 rounds Spielberg
FIA F2

Maini replaces Boccolacci for next two F2 rounds

Trending Today

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen F1 clash debate

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Brad Keselowski could become the next owner/driver in NASCAR

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton "went in too hot" in Verstappen F1 clash

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren set for boost in Ferrari F1 fight with Hungarian GP upgrades

Five teams F1 should target for 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Five teams F1 should target for 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019

Latest news

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers
DTM DTM

Maini: Lausitz banking to ramp up 'fear factor' for DTM drivers

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

Lausitzring DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52
DTM DTM

Ex-Audi, Opel driver Haupt to make DTM comeback at 52

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops
DTM DTM

Red Bull's DTM rivals 'don't stand a chance' in pitstops

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.