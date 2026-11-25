DTM

Marco Wittmann protégé triumphs: Who are the 2026 Road to DTM winners?

How ex-champion Marco Wittmann's protégé made Road-to-DTM history and who the other four winners of the DTM junior programme in 2026 are

Sven Haidinger

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 10:10 AM

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Photo by: ADAC Motorsport

In 2024, the DTM junior programme "Road to DTM" was launched - and in 2026, with Finn Wiebelhaus, a winner of the programme made it into the DTM for the first time. The young driver from Hesse impressed in the HRT Ford on his very first DTM weekend with second place on the grid and scored the first podium finishes with the Ford Mustang. But who are his successors?

In 2026, the programme was contested across four series - and there are five winners who can now look forward to support. Wiebelhaus' direct successor also comes from Hesse - and has a prominent backer: it is 22-year-old Finn Zulauf, who is managed by Marco Wittmann's management company "3Eleven Performance".

Zulauf, who competed in the ADAC GT Masters together with Felix Hirsiger for the Lamborghini team Engstler, claimed not only the Road-to-DTM trophy at the season finale in Hockenheim alongside his team-mate. He also won the title in the DTM junior series, making history.

How Finn Zulauf made history in 2026

Zulauf had already won the Road-to-DTM junior support scheme in 2024 as champion of ADAC GT4 Germany and subsequently moved up to the ADAC GT Masters. "It is a very cool story for me to have now added the ADAC GT Masters title to my success in ADAC GT4 Germany, and with that to have become the first driver to win the 'Road to DTM' in both championships," says a delighted Zulauf.

If he makes it into the DTM, he can look forward to having the entry fee waived and an allocation of free tyre sets. Why does Hirsiger not benefit from the support? The Swiss driver is already 28 years old, but the ADAC GT Masters regulations stipulate that only drivers born in 2001 or later may take part in the classification.

But there are winners of the Road-to-DTM programme who receive special support not only in the ADAC GT Masters, but also in the DTM junior series GT4 Germany, BMW M2 Cup and in karting.

Who are the other Road-to-DTM winners?

In ADAC GT4 Germany, two drivers secured the crown: The 22-year-old German Denny Berndt and 23-year-old Australian Lachlan Robinson both secured the crown in the Road-to-DTM classification. That is because, together in the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 of the W&S team, they won the drivers' and junior titles.

Road to DTM winners: Schrey, Zulauf, Berndt and Robinson (from left to right)

Foto: ADAC Motorsport

The duo would benefit from Road-to-DTM support if they moved up to the ADAC GT Masters. "The 'Road to DTM' programme is interesting for me - as is GT3 racing. It would be an honour to appear in the ADAC GT Masters," Robinson makes clear that this is precisely his goal. However, no decision has yet been made in that regard.

In the BMW M2 Cup, held by the ADAC for the first time, veteran Michael Schrey from Wallenhorst prevailed. The 43-year-old, who had already won ADAC GT4 Germany in 2021, was the outstanding driver of the season.

Schrey's good fortune: unlike in the ADAC GT Masters, there is no age limit in the Road-to-DTM classification in the BMW M2 Cup, which means he could use the support if he moved up to GT4 Germany.

Road-to-DTM winner to receive more support from 2027

The lowest rung of the junior programme is the German Kart Championship, where the "Road to DTM" is contested in the OK-N category. There, Czech driver Jakub Kamenik secured the title and with it the Road to DTM Trophy. For 2027, he will receive the entry fee for the BMW M2 Cup or ADAC GT4 Germany. That gives him the chance to move directly from karting into car racing.

The disadvantage for the current winners: it is only from 2027 that the Road-to-DTM junior programme will take place under significantly changed conditions. In total, 1.5 million euros in cash and non-cash prizes will be available next year. For the first time, almost exclusively the winners of the "Road to DTM" will benefit from this.

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