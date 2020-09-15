Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring GP / Breaking news

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi

shares
comments
BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi
By:

BMW Motorsport director Jens Marquardt believes the Bavarian marque must work on its DTM qualifying form to have a better chance at challenging Audi in the 2020 season.

The six factory Audi drivers locked out the front three rows of the grid in the second qualifying session at the Nurburgring, with Sheldon van der Linde the best of the BMW drivers in seventh, 0.761s down on polesitter Nico Muller.

It highlighted a one-lap deficit BMW has continued to face since the start of the Class One era in 2019, and one that has grown further in the current season.

In the opening five rounds of 2020, the front row has remained completely out of reach for BMW, with two fourth-place grid slots for van der Linde the highest for one of its drivers.

Speaking after the conclusion of the Nurburgring weekend, Marquardt said he was impressed with BMW’s long-run pace in the second race, but felt the marque's six factory drivers started too far down the order to threaten the leading Audi runners.

“We put it all basically difficult for us with the qualifying," Marquardt said. “We didn’t get the laps together, all the guys clearly said we didn’t get a real clean lap. We need to look into it because we didn’t change a lot from yesterday. 

“If you are on the back foot from qualifying it’s difficult in the race. We had to try going early with the stops and then obviously it's a challenge with the tyres. You could see the speed in the race, the pace and everything was there. But with the strategies that we had to go I think it was all we could do.

“Looking at how the pace was in the race, clearly there are cars that we don’t definitely match the speed, but there are cars that we match the speed and it’s what we need to work on. 

“Qualifying is key to success and that’s where the focus for next weekend is going to be. We need to get qualifying sorted out and the race then becomes much easier.”

Read Also:

Van der Linde, who finished as the top BMW runner in sixth in Race 2, echoed Marquardt sentiments, adding that “race pace is no problem” for the Bavarian brand.

“For me it’s important to be up front in qualifying and not get stuck in dirty air in the race,” he said. “There is not much of a strategy to do if we start from P7 to P11 or 12.  We clearly need to make a step in qualifying. 

“I think we proved in the race that we can hang on quite nicely. Race pace is no problem. We need to find the car to work in qualifying.”

Fellow BMW drivers Jonathan Aberdein and Philipp Eng, who finished eighth and 10th respectively in Race 2, however, felt BMW was also lacking pace compared to the Audi in race trim.

“Obviously there is a pace deficit to Audi and that carries over from qualifying to the race,” Aberdein said. “There’s no hiding that. We were definitely a bit closer today than yesterday, but yeah obviously a clear deficit."

Eng added: "I think we have a deficit in both the short and the long run which definitely we need to work on closing. There is no hiding the status quo. Obviously working hard, there is nothing else we can do. Just hope that we are [faster] next time out."

Related video

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash

Previous article

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

Ricciardo "frustrated" by Albon's pace at Mugello
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "frustrated" by Albon's pace at Mugello

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine

How a ‘butt-kicking’ helped shape MotoGP’s newest winner Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Interview

How a ‘butt-kicking’ helped shape MotoGP’s newest winner

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Porsche reveals special Le Mans 24 Hours liveries

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: F1 should open up internal team radio to entertain fans

Latest news

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi
DTM DTM / Breaking news

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash

Frijns holds Rast responsible for Nurburgring DTM spin
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns holds Rast responsible for Nurburgring DTM spin

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault in talks with FIA over Alonso 2020 test

2
MotoGP

Lorenzo says 2021 Ducati deal "almost happened"

3h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo "frustrated" by Albon's pace at Mugello

2h
4
Formula 1

Masi hits back at Hamilton's "offensive" safety claims

2h
5
Other open wheel

S5000 evaluating push-to-pass with updated V8 engine

Latest news

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi
DTM

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash
DTM

Habsburg explains how in-car camera caused DTM crash

Frijns holds Rast responsible for Nurburgring DTM spin
DTM

Frijns holds Rast responsible for Nurburgring DTM spin

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race
DTM

Muller was losing 70bhp in Nurburgring DTM race

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins Race 2 as Muller slips to fifth

Latest videos

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights 03:44
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde 02:05
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.