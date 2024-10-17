All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
DTM Hockenheim

Mercedes driver Gounon to replace Stolz for DTM debut at Hockenheim

Late driver change at HRT as Gounon stands in for sick Stolz in season finale

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
9 JG-1MDH8942

Factory Mercedes driver Jules Gounon will make his DTM debut in this weekend’s final round at Hockenheim, replacing Luca Stolz at HRT.

Double Spa 24 Hours winner Gounon has been drafted into the #4 HRT Mercedes AMG GT3 at the last-minute after Stolz had to withdraw from the Hockenheim races due to health reasons.

No further information was provided about 29-year-old Stolz, who was due to see out his third full season with the team in the German GT3-based series.

A statement from HRT read: “Luca Stolz (GER) of Mercedes-AMG Team HRT has been forced to withdraw from this weekend's DTM finale at Hockenheim for health reasons.

“The 29-year-old's place in the #4 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will be taken by Jules Gounon (AND).

“The Haupt Racing Team thanks Jules for stepping in at short notice and wishes Luca a speedy recovery.”

Gounon brings with him a wealth of experience of GT racing, having won the Bathurst 12 Hour on three occasions and scored class victories in major IMSA SportsCar Championship enduros including Daytona 24 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

His illustrious CV includes two titles in GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with Mercedes, as well as the 2017 GT Masters title at the wheel of a Corvette C7.

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

This year has seen the second-generation driver expand his horizons into prototype racing, competing in three rounds of the World Endurance Championship with Alpine in the Hypercar class.

After making his first appearance in the DTM in Germany on 18-20 October, he will be back behind the wheel of the Alpine A424 LMDh in the Bahrain 8 Hours WEC finale on 2 November.

The HRT outfit he is joining in the DTM currently sits fifth in the teams’ standings, two spots behind fellow factory-supported Mercedes team Winward.

The squad’s best runner in the standings is Arjun Maini in eighth on 128 points, while Stolz is placed just one spot behind in ninth after scoring a first win of 2024 at the Sachsenring last month.

Both drivers are out of the championship fight, although another Mercedes driver Maro Engel (Winward) remains firmly in the hunt in third place, 20 points behind championship leader Mirko Bortolotti of SSR Lamborghini.

Engel's team-mate Lucas Auer, the last remaining driver in the four-strong Mercedes roster, sits 12th in the drivers standings.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Does van der Linde’s potential Lamborghini LMDh test hint at his future?

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Australian GP
2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1
United States GP
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Luca Stolz
More from
Luca Stolz
Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024

Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024

DTM
Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024
Triple Eight expands international GT programme

Triple Eight expands international GT programme

GT World Challenge Australia
Triple Eight expands international GT programme
DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti

DTM
Nurburgring
DTM Nurburgring: Stolz scores maiden win, more drama for Bortolotti
Haupt Racing Team
More from
Haupt Racing Team
Maini: Mercedes happy with my potential, but DTM results can be better

Maini: Mercedes happy with my potential, but DTM results can be better

DTM
Maini: Mercedes happy with my potential, but DTM results can be better
Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes

DTM
Luca Stolz: The DTM’s Raikkonen turning heads with Mercedes
Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

DTM
Norisring
Gotz expected controversial Lawson, van der Linde clash in DTM finale

Latest news

Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory

Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory

MGP MotoGP
Australian GP
Acosta: “It would hurt" Ducati if Martin took the title to another factory
WRC teams weigh in on possible hybrid power U-turn for 2025

WRC teams weigh in on possible hybrid power U-turn for 2025

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
WRC teams weigh in on possible hybrid power U-turn for 2025
Why the FIA's front bib trick clampdown is not going to stop team intrigue

Why the FIA's front bib trick clampdown is not going to stop team intrigue

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Why the FIA's front bib trick clampdown is not going to stop team intrigue
Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

F1 Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: Piastri "too good" to support Norris at McLaren

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia