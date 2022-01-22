Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM News

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

By:

Mercedes is set to contest the 2022 DTM season with a rejigged driver line-up, with reigning champion Maximilian Gotz switching teams and Luca Stolz and Maro Engel being brought on board full-time.

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

Mercedes made a successful return to the DTM in 2021 with its customer racing arm, winning both the drivers and manufacturers’ title against strong opposition from Audi, BMW, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

A whole host of works drivers and factory-supported cars will aim to ensure the Stuttgart brand remains at the front in 2022, although several major changes are expected in its roster for the DTM's second season under GT3 regulations.

Most notably, Gotz is poised to leave the HRT team with which he won his maiden title last year despite the two parties having previously been keen on continuing their partnership into 2022.

The 36-year-old is now expected to join forces with Team Winward, partnering seven-time race winner Lucas Auer - who incidentally gave up the race lead at Norisring to allow him to snatch the title from Liam Lawson.

Gotz’s 2021 teammate Vincent Abril has already split with Mercedes in favour of a GT World Challenge drive with JP Motorsport McLaren, paving the way for an all new line-up at Hubert Haupt’s eponymous squad.

Leading the HRT outfit would be GTWCE Endurance and Sprint Cup champion Stolz, who made a strong impression in a wildcard DTM outing at the Nurburgring last year with the Toksport team.

Stolz is expected to be joined by 2021 GetSpeed Mercedes driver Arjun Maini, who has already began preparations for a switch to HRT by signing up for an Asian Le Mans programme with team owner Haupt.

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team

Maximilian Götz, Haupt Racing Team

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Stolz’s former GT Masters teammate Engel is another driver expected to return to the grid and is being lined up for the second seat at the expanded GruppeM squad.

Engel raced for Mucke Motorsport in the DTM between 2008-11 and returned to the series in 2017 with HWA, scoring his only victory in Moscow during his comeback season.

Engel is likely to be partnered by Spanish racer Daniel Juncadella, who is believed to have impressed the GruppeM outfit during their maiden season together in 2021.

With Stolz and Engel joining full-time, one-time race winner Philip Ellis will be departing the DTM after just a single year in the category.

Having scored a GTD class victory on his maiden participation in the Rolex 24 in 2021, Ellis will be returning to the US for a title assault in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Winward.

There are currently three clashes between IMSA and DTM’s 2022 calendars, preventing Ellis from pulling off a dual campaign on both sides of the Atlantic.

Mercedes' expected driver line-up in 2022

HRT: Luca Stolz, Arjun Maini

GruppeM: Maro Engel, Daniel Juncadella

Winward: Lucas Auer, Maximilian Gotz

shares
comments

Related video

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
Previous article

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
Load comments
More from
Sven Haidinger
How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat
Video Inside
DTM

Red Bull poised to stay in DTM next year despite exit threat

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up
Video Inside
DTM

David Schumacher leads Mercedes DTM rookie test line-up

Latest news

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022
DTM DTM

Mercedes DTM driver roster set for major shake-up in 2022

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022
DTM DTM

How BMW's DTM line-up could look in 2022

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM line-up
DTM DTM

Abt Audi signs GT Masters champion Feller to complete DTM line-up

DTM star Rast announces 2022 return with Abt Audi
DTM DTM

DTM star Rast announces 2022 return with Abt Audi

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.