Mirko Bortolotti disqualified from Oschersleben DTM win as Grasser appeals

Lamborghini factory driver Mirko Bortolotti has been disqualified from Sunday’s DTM race at Oschersleben over a technical infringement, although the result remains provisional while Grasser Racing appeals the decision. A post-race technical inspection found the wheel bearing did not conform to the applicable DTM homologation.

As a result, the #63 Lamborghini Temerario GT3 was disqualified, causing Bortolotti to lose his first DTM victory since the 2024 Red Bull Ring race, which proved crucial to his 2024 title campaign.

However, Grasser has lodged notice of its intention to appeal. Because an appeal has suspensive effect under DTM regulations, Bortolotti remains classified as the winner until the case is resolved, provided the team proceeds with it.

The result remains provisional until the case is heard by the Sports Court of the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB) in Frankfurt.

It is unclear when the case will be heard. The dispute could potentially remain unresolved until after the season finale at Hockenheim on 11 October.

“Article 5 of the DTM regulations, which led to the disqualification, stipulates that parts may be compared to the manufacturer’s original parts. That is the general wording regarding parts for technical inspection,” team principal Gottfried Grasser told Motorsport.com Germany in an initial statement.

Grasser argues that a separate DTM clarification specifically exempts wheel bearings from the homologation requirement cited by officials.

“However, we believe that this does not apply to wheel bearings. I am referring to Article 2, which states that the bulletins currently available for download in the Download Center are valid. There, Clarification 04 explicitly states that wheel bearings are exempt.”

“Since this Clarification has never been revoked or removed from the Download Center, we believe that wheel bearings are exempt in the DTM. And for that reason, we filed an appeal. The appeals court will have to decide what is correct.”

DTM supplements the FIA GT3 homologation with its own technical clarifications and, in some areas, permits deviations from the FIA specification. The DTM rules take precedence in those cases.

The Lamborghini Temerario GT3 has already received DTM-specific exemptions this season, including provisions concerning the rear-wing mounting.

The case has immediate implications for the championship standings, which are now also provisional.

Should the disqualification stand, championship leader Maro Engel would therefore gain four points relative to both Nicki Thiim and Lucas Auer.

Thomas Preining, currently fourth in the overall standings, would gain four additional points. This would allow him to make up three points on Thiim and Auer but lose another point to Engel.