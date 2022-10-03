Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Maximum suspense prior to DTM showdown at Hockenheim Next / Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar
DTM News

MotoGP star Lorenzo interested in DTM outing after car racing switch

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has expressed interest in making a wildcard outing in the DTM after attending the Red Bull Ring round last month.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
MotoGP star Lorenzo interested in DTM outing after car racing switch

The former Yamaha, Ducati and Honda rider has switched to car racing since retiring from MotoGP at the end of the 2019 season and currently competes in the Porsche Carrera Cup Italy, where he secured his first top 10 finish at Vallelunga in September.

After meeting DTM chief Gerhard Berger over coffee on the sidelines of the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this year, the Spaniard got a close look at how the championship is run during the series’ penultimate event at the Red Bull Ring. 

Having been impressed with what he saw in Austria, Lorenzo is now open to the idea of making a guest outing in the DTM as he continues to “enjoy” his move from two- to four-wheels.

"I worked as a commentator at the MotoGP race in Spielberg. That's when I met Eddie [Mielke], who has been my friend for a long time and commentates on the DTM," Lorenzo told German broadcaster ran.de.

"I also met Gerhard Berger. They invited me here and I am very happy to get to know this great championship. I've heard a lot of good things about this championship and I wanted to see what it's actually like.

"If Gerhard invited me to a test together with a team, I would do it."

A number of famous names from different disciplines of motorsport have made guest appearances in the DTM in recent years, with Lorenzo’s former teammate Andrea Dovizioso also getting first-hand experience of the championship at the wheel of an Audi RS5 at Hockenheim in 2019.

More recently, nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb made his DTM debut at Portimao as a replacement for Red Bull Ferrari driver Nick Cassidy, who was away on Formula E duty with Envision Racing.

Berger said he would like to see Lorenzo join the DTM grid as a wildcard and is confident the Spaniard can put on an impressive show if he trains well for the race.

"I have it in the back of my mind to see if he could come in for a guest start somewhere,” said the ex-Formula 1 driver.

"After all, we had an absolute superstar [Loeb] at the first race this year. There we saw that someone, if he puts his mind to it, can also cut quite a good figure. I wouldn't put it past Lorenzo either.”

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing, Jorge Lorenzo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

During his 12-year stint in the premier class, Lorenzo engaged in a fierce rivalry with seven-time champion Valentino Rossi, which led to a breakdown in their relationship as they fought to become the top dog at Yamaha during the mid-2010s.

Rossi retired from MotoGP at the end of last season and has likewise completed a full-time switch to car racing, taking part in both legs of GT World Challenge Europe this year with WRT Audi.

Lorenzo says his relationship with Rossi has improved considerably since they stopped competing against each other in MotoGP and would like to reignite his rivalry with the Italian in the DTM in the future.

Asked if he’d be interested in racing against Rossi in the DTM at some point, Lorenzo said: "That would certainly be something very special.

"We have often fought against each other on the bike. And now that we are too old for the bikes, we could continue these battles in the car. Maybe one day, why not? 

“My relationship with Vale is much better now that we don't compete against each other. Maybe one day we will meet again on a race track."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Maximum suspense prior to DTM showdown at Hockenheim
Previous article

Maximum suspense prior to DTM showdown at Hockenheim
Next article

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Prodrive ace Nani Roma to miss Dakar 2023 after cancer recovery
Dakar

Prodrive ace Nani Roma to miss Dakar 2023 after cancer recovery

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more Singapore GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar
DTM DTM

Vila Real eyeing slot on German-centric 2023 DTM calendar

Portuguese street circuit Vila Real is pushing for a slot on a heavily-revised 2023 DTM calendar, which could feature just one event outside of German-speaking countries.

MotoGP star Lorenzo interested in DTM outing after car racing switch
DTM DTM

MotoGP star Lorenzo interested in DTM outing after car racing switch

Three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo has expressed interest in making a wildcard outing in the DTM after attending the Red Bull Ring round last month.

Maximum suspense prior to DTM showdown at Hockenheim
DTM DTM

Maximum suspense prior to DTM showdown at Hockenheim

Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg is the perfect stage for a dramatic decision in the 2022 DTM title battle from 7th till 9th October.

DTM looking to outlaw one-car teams from 2023
DTM DTM

DTM looking to outlaw one-car teams from 2023

The DTM is considering banning one-car teams from taking part in the championship from 2023 due to limited pitlane space at some tracks.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.