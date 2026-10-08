New Manthey structure: Why Porsche is increasing its stake despite crisis

Surprising change in the ownership structure at Manthey Racing: The company based at the Nurburgring, which also includes the Porsche team of the same name, has announced in a press release that Porsche has increased its stake from 51 to 67 percent. Just a year ago, there were rumors that the Volkswagen subsidiary was looking for a buyer for its stake - now it has actually increased it.

"This marks a further step in deepening the successful collaboration between the two companies, while also expanding their joint offering, ranging from performance kits and exclusive track experiences through to complete vehicle concepts in the few-off segment," Manthey Racing explains in a press release.

So how does the change affect the previous ownership structure? Porsche now holds 67 percent of the shares in Manthey Racing GmbH, while Manthey Racing managing directors Nicolas and Martin Raeder have given up part of their stakes.

Raeder brothers give up shares, Olaf Manthey no longer a co-owner

According to the German commercial register, the two brothers no longer hold 20 percent each of Manthey Racing's shares, but just 16.5 percent each. Together, they now hold 33 percent instead of the previous 40 percent. According to the commercial register, the change was completed on August 11, 2026.

It is also interesting that team founder Olaf Manthey has completely given up his stake. The former racing driver, who founded the team in 1996, previously still held nine percent. The 71-year-old is "is further expanding his retirement but will remain closely connected to the company as an advisor," according to the press release.

But what is behind the development? And why is Porsche actually increasing its stake despite the current crisis instead of reducing it or even getting rid of it altogether? Motorsport-Total.com has learned that Porsche is continuing to review various investments and is considering ending some of them for financial reasons.

What the development has to do with Porsche's new strategy

However, new Porsche boss Michael Leiters has just presented his new strategy "Sportwagenschmiede '35", which is designed to get the Volkswagen subsidiary back on track after its massive losses.

Porsche is set to be less broadly positioned as a brand than it has been in recent years. Instead, the company wants to sharpen the focus of its model range, return to its core competencies and move more strongly toward the "Manufaktur" concept. Porsche also wants to position itself strongly in the ultra-luxury segment.

Manthey Racing's approach fits this strategy well: The company, based in Meuspath and employing around 350 people, produces exclusive high-performance kits for Porsche production cars alongside numerous other activities - and develops them on the racetrack.

Porsche intensifies cooperation with Manthey

"In the future, Porsche will group its activities in the three areas of Performance (including Manthey), Exclusiveness (Sonderwunsch and Exclusive Manufaktur) and Heritage under the umbrella term of ‘Home of Sports Cars’. At the forefront of the offering is the established Sonderwunsch programme, which is to be scaled up further," Porsche announced in its press release on the new strategy.

The brothers Nicolas and Martin Raeder give up shares in Manthey to Porsche Foto: Porsche AG

"Porsche is strengthening its Performance business by increasing its stake," the company continues. According to the new strategy, Manthey Racing will also be responsible in the future for complete vehicle concepts in the so-called Few-Off segment. These are strictly limited small production runs, with usually only a handful of vehicles produced worldwide.

Manthey is already responsible for the so-called "Porsche Track Experience" at Porsche, in addition to its successful GT3 racing programs and tuning business. It enables customers to drive Porsche road and race cars on Grand Prix circuits.

Additional stability through Porsche's increased stake

Manthey employs more people for this business alone than it does in motorsport. In addition, the company runs its own Porsche one-make series, the "Porsche Endurance Trophy Nurburgring", as part of the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie (NLS - Nurburgring Endurance Series).

In the cup program, Manthey Racing is responsible for vehicle maintenance, parts support, final assembly and the delivery of Porsche cars. The connection is now set to become even closer.

That is definitely positive news for Manthey Racing, as it provides economic stability at a time when the tuning business is facing challenging conditions.