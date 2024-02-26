New Lamborghini team joins 2024 DTM grid
Paul Motorsport will enter the DTM this season with a single example of the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 for Maximilian Paul.
Maximilian Paul, Paul Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2
Siegerdesigns
Based out of Saxon, Germany, the squad is run by Tobais Paul and has supported the career of Maximilian Paul through the years.
A full-time DTM entry had been the target for Maximilian Paul and his family-run outfit since the German driver scored an impressive victory at the Nurburgring last year with Grasser Racing as a replacement for Mick Wishofer.
It was only the second-ever outing in the DTM for the then-23-year-old, who made his debut at the wheel of a T3 Motorsport-entered Lamborghini at the Red Bull Ring in 2021.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” said Maximilian Paul. "Especially after last year's victory, my goal was to drive the full season. I'm looking forward to every single lap in the DTM."
After his shock win at the Nurburgring last year, Paul stayed on in the category for the following round at the Lausitzring, before GRT hired first Andrea Caldarelli and then Christian Engelhart to pilot its second car.
That means he will head to the 2024 DTM season with just six race starts across three rounds in his name.
Maximilian Paul, Grasser Racing Team
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
Paul Motorsport’s single-car entry will be sponsored by car parts manufacturer Meyle, which is understood to have pushed the squad to field the family heir in the DTM instead of the GT Masters series.
The outfit has already announced a two-car attack in the ADAC’s second-tier series for Jonas Greif and Simon Connor Primm, but it is unclear if the DTM plans, which were finalised at short notice, will impact its existing commitments.
The DTM announcement means Lamborghini could become the most represented manufacturer on the 2024 grid at five entries, with both Grasser Racing and SSR Performance set to field two cars each.
It follows Mercedes’ decision to scale down its involvement in the DTM to four cars from six last year, with the Landgraf team not returning to the category in 2024.
The 2024 season, the second under the aegis of the ADAC, will kick off at Oschersleben on April 27-28 and feature a total of eight rounds spanning Germany, Austria and the Netherlands.
