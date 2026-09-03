"Nobody dares": Why only one track was a serious option for ninth DTM event

Four months ago, ADAC Motorsport Director Thomas Voss announced that DTM fans should prepare for a ninth weekend at an international circuit in 2027. However, the recently presented calendar for the coming season consists of the same eight tracks as in the past three years. So, why did the plans fail?

According to Voss, they spoke with many race tracks abroad last year. "We would have been welcome everywhere as DTM - no matter in which country," he says. "But our second question was always that we would like to have at least 10,000 spectators on site. That’s when it usually went quite quiet at the other end of the phone line. Nobody really dares to do that yet."

There was only one single race track that felt confident about reaching a five-figure attendance. "I can say that - it is Brno," Voss clarifies. "The others were significantly more cautious. No one was actually over 5,000."

Only Brno elt confident about over 10,000 spectators

The circuit in the Czech Republic, known primarily for its two-wheel history and which made a comeback on the MotoGP calendar this year, was therefore closest to a DTM calendar spot. "It is close to Germany, and the DTM has been there before," Voss says, referring to the fact that DTM visited Brno five times between 1988 and 2005. "In the Czech Republic, people know what the DTM is."

Apart from that, good relations with the Czech federation have been built through the joint organization of the Central European Rally. Currently, however, there are "internal discussions within the country that we do not want to be drawn into," Voss says, referring to domestic disputes between different federations that caused the talks to collapse.

Voss also revealed how many spectators could be expected according to other race tracks. "In Italy, we were told at two circuits that we could expect 2,000 to 2,500 spectators - unless we come with Valentino Rossi," says the ADAC Motorsport Director, who thanked them for their honesty despite different expectations.

Crisis in the automotive industry led to ADAC withdrawal

"I think it's great that people don't tell us: 'Sure, everyone come here, and the place will be packed'. And in the end, things are different. This step has been taken before in the past. And I don't like having to take this step back again. I'd rather wait until the time is right - and that time will come, I am firmly convinced of that."

The fact that the timing is currently not ideal, despite still rising spectator numbers for the DTM, is also due to the current crisis in the German automotive industry.

"We still want to internationalize and also want to run more races, but I think it is the completely wrong time at the moment. When I was talking big at the Red Bull Ring and God knows where else, there was no talk of mass layoffs and many other things in the automotive industry," Voss explains his withdrawal.

"I won't do anything against the capabilities of the teams"

News about "plant closures in Neckarsulm or the looming closure of four plants in the Volkswagen Group did not exist in April. Two brands from the Volkswagen Group are racing here," he says, referring to Porsche and Lamborghini. "How is that supposed to work?" Motorsport must also react to this, he adds.

Apart from that, some teams have also warned against a calendar expansion to a ninth weekend due to costs. "I won't do anything against the wishes or against the capabilities of the teams," Voss promises.

And he is nevertheless satisfied with the result. "This is how a calendar comes together that I don't think is bad at all. We continue to see growth everywhere. The fans apparently think it's great that we also race in Germany."

There are partners who would like to invite people from other regions or countries to the DTM to show them "how well the DTM works and how great their commitment to the DTM is. Of course, we want to take that into account as well, but everything in its own time."