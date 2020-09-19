Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Warm Up in
18 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Race in
10 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Qualifying 2 in
10 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring Sprint / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

shares
comments
Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
By:

Robin Frijns survived three safety car interventions to win the opening DTM race at the Nurburgring, as championship leader Nico Muller recovered from an early spin to finish fifth.

Frijns made a good launch from second on the grid to take the lead into Turn 1, while polesitter Rene Rast survived attacks from Muller and BMW’s Marco Wittmann to hold second position.

Frijns had managed to build a lead of over a second by the time the safety car was deployed for the first time to recover debris from the final corner after a double contact between Loic Duval and Timo Glock.

The safety car peeled into the pits after just two laps, with Frijns doing enough to hold the lead from Rast. However, Muller got sandwiched by the BMWs of Wittmann and Philipp Eng and was then unlucky to be hit by Audi stablemate Jamie Green, the contact pitching him into a spin and dropping him to the rear of the pack.

At front, Frijns extended his advantage over Rast, with Eng and Wittmann running in third and fourth for BMW.

On lap 16 the safety car had to be deployed again after Duval locked the wheels of his Audi going into Turn 5 and headed straight into the barriers, although he was able to rejoin the race later on.

The safety car intervention gave all leading drivers the opportunity to complete their pitstops, with Wittmann jumping one place ahead of Eng, who had stopped just prior to Duval’s crash on lap 15.

Muller was also a big beneficiary from the incident and moved up to sixth, having made his stop early on lap 8 and run in clear air thereafter.

At the restart, Frijns again managed to hold onto the lead, while Wittmann went around the outside of Rast into Turn 2 to complete a brilliant move for second position.

Racing had barely resumed when the safety car had to be deployed for a third time after WRT driver Fabio Scherer was launched into the path of a lapped Duval after hitting the BMW of Lucas Auer.

Both the Audis of Scherer and Duval took heavy damage in the incident and retired from the race, leaving 14 cars for the sprint to the finish.

Frijns made another characteristically quick getaway at the restart to stay first, while Rast managed to snatch back second position from Wittmann after diving down the inside of the BMW driver into Turn 1.

Rast managed to close the gap to 0.5s in the final few laps of the race, but that wasn’t enough to prevent Frijns from securing his third victory of the season.

Wittmann bagged his third podium finish of the season in third, while Eng secured his best result of the campaign in fourth.

Muller eventually crossed the line in fifth in what was a race of damage limitation for the championship leader following his early spin at the first restart.

Jonathan Aberdein was classified sixth for BMW, while Ferdinand Habsburg again finished as the top WRT Audi driver in seventh. Sheldon van der Linde (BMW), Mike Rockenfeller (Audi) and Timo Glock (BMW) rounded out the points scorers.

Formula 1 convert Robert Kubica (ART BMW) was last of the classified finishers in 13th after being hit with a drive through penalty for not following the correct restart procedure.

Following the first of the two Nurburgring sprint layout races, Frijns has slashed Muller’s championship lead to just 13 points, with Rast sitting a further 23 points behind in third.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020
2 33 Germany René Rast
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 0.660
3 11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 1.573
4 25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 2.984
5 51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 4.743
6 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 5.211
7 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 8.513
8 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 8.846
9 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 14.970
10 16 Germany Timo Glock
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 17.292
11 10 United Kingdom Harrison Newey
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 17.900
12 22 Austria Lucas Auer
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 19.353
13 8 Poland Robert Kubica
BMW M4 Turbo DTM 2020 37.027
14 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 6 Laps
15 13 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 19 Laps
16 28 France Loic Duval
Audi RS5 Turbo DTM 2020 20 Laps
View full results
BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

Previous article

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring Sprint
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens
Le Mans Le Mans / Livefeed

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Gronholm's team to field updated Hyundai rallycross car

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

4000 spectator limit for 2020 Bathurst 1000

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Monster Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Bathurst 1000: Practice crash peels roof off Jones Holden

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez’s MotoGP return delayed by at least two months

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
DTM DTM / Race report

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival
DTM DTM / Breaking news

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs

Trending

1
World Superbike

Barcelona WSBK: Rea eases to Barcelona Race 1 win

23m
2
Le Mans

The 2020 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
Le Mans

Live: Follow the Le Mans 24 Hours as it happens

50m
4
Formula 1

The races that could fit Red Bull's 'invitational' GP idea

5
WEC

Toyota: "Disappointing" not to explore limits of current LMP1 car

Latest news

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Frijns wins from Rast as Muller spins

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running
SGT

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival
DTM

The other fight DTM faces to ensure its survival

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs
DTM

Ekstrom: DTM "not suitable" for current entertainment needs

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi
DTM

BMW says qualifying better key to threatening Audi

Latest videos

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde 02:21
DTM
2h

DTM: Nürburgring Feature - One Lap with Sheldon van der Linde

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights 03:44
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring - Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde 02:05
DTM

DTM: Nürburgring feature - Sheldon van der Linde

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.