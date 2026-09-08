Porsche personnel cuts: Head of GT3 department filled after all

Who will succeed GT3 project manager Sebastian Golz and take over responsibility for the GT3 department surrounding the traditional 911 GT3 R in the future? This question has now been answered: As Motorsport-Total.com has investigated, the German Maximilian Muller is taking on this role.

"Maximilian Muller officially took over the function of Project Manager GT3 R at Porsche Motorsport at the end of February," a Porsche spokesperson confirmed.

The 38-year-old has been part of Porsche's motorsport department for over 13 years and was most recently responsible for GT race support. Now he is being promoted to GT3 project manager. Initially, it was not even intended that Golz would get a successor at all after his departure at the end of January 2026, following almost ten years in the role.

Will 2,000 jobs be cut in Weissach?

This is related to the manufacturer's crisis - and the internal restructuring currently taking place. Porsche CEO Michael Leiters recently announced that around 5,000 jobs are to be cut by 2035. The Weissach site, where the motorsport department is based, is also affected by cuts.

As Motorsport-Total.com has learned from well-informed circles, personnel in Weissach is to be reduced from 6,000 to 4,000 - some positions in the motorsport department are also expected to be affected.

First interim, now official: Maximilian Muller is the new GT3 lead at Porsche Foto: Porsche AG

After Golz's departure, however, it quickly became clear internally that a GT project manager was needed after all. In addition to Muller, Andreas Singer had initially taken over Golz's duties on an interim basis starting in January 2026. He is the son of the legendary Porsche operations manager Norbert Singer, who is also an outstanding aerodynamicist and was involved in all of the brand's overall victories at Le Mans from 1970 to 2004.

Son of legend Norbert Singer as GT development lead

Andreas Singer, who is also considered technically very adept but prefers to stay in the background, acts as the development lead for the overall vehicle in Porsche's GT department. Muller, on the other hand, is now the man who also serves as the public point of contact for Porsche in the GT sector.

Following his official promotion at the end of February 2026, Muller already appeared in his new role at the 24-hour classics at the Nurburgring and in Spa-Francorchamps.

As the person responsible for GT race support, he had already been the direct contact person for the teams since November 2017 - now his area of responsibility also includes topics such as Balance of Performance (BoP) as well as discussions with organizers and series promoters such as the ADAC.

Muller and Singer were already involved in the development of the Porsche 911 GT3 R as well as the Evo model, which was delivered to the teams this season. As a result, the two are already familiar with the current topics.