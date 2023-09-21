Porsche squad Manthey wants DTM race at Nordschleife in 2024

The DTM revealed its full calendar for 2024 last month, featuring 16 races across eight events in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, but left the door open for an additional “European event outside of Germany.”

The ADAC had asked the teams in an online survey how many rounds they want in the DTM next year and where the planned additional race should take place.

One interesting avenue that has emerged is the Nordschleife, a venue that was seriously considered by the DTM’s previous owner ITR following the series’ switch from Class 1 to GT3 cars.

Manthey managing director Nicki Raeder is leading the push to add the 25.3km circuit to the calendar, saying it would be a huge asset for the DTM.

Raeder believes the current power struggle over hosting the Nurburgring 24 Hour classic and the NLS series could pave the way for the DTM to return to the legendary track for the first time since 1993.

"I would like to see that happen," said Raeder. "It will be difficult, but I don't think it's impossible. And I think there are some things happening right now that you can see as an opportunity for it.

"When something goes badly, people are more open.

"What is happening at the Nurburgring is certainly a disaster for the sport. And I hope that it will be settled as quickly as possible and that people will find their way back to each other and come to an arrangement.

"But since it's difficult to find participants around the Nordschleife right now, I can imagine that they'll find a way to make it work. The moment something is going badly, people are more open to change."

Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

The ADAC itself says the Nordschleife is an option for the DTM, but stressed that there are major challenges that would have to be overcome to make the race a reality.

"From a purely driving point of view, the Nordschleife is always an option," said ADAC motorsport director Thomas Voss. “If I say we're racing on the Nordschleife, they would probably applaud me."

“[But] the programme there is full, and besides, a sprint race with just under 30 cars makes no sense for the spectators.”

Voss added that financial and logistical effort for the TV production would be "a huge issue with four or five laps maximum", unless it ran as a support race for the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Moreover, Voss believes the idea of a DTM event at the Nordschleife hasn’t been given proper thought, as drivers would have to come into the pits to refuel if they plan on holding a race longer than four laps.

Refuelling in the DTM has been banned on safety and cost grounds.

"Everyone would then have to run around in fireproof clothing, you need refuelling facilities, because if you do a performance pitstop, then you have to use it for refuelling,” he added.

Voss also pointed out that the GT3 cars would have to be adapted for the unique demands of the Nordschleife, something which HRT team boss Ulrich Fritz also reiterated.

"They have different wings, a minimum ride height, are extremely trimmed in performance and run on development tyres," explained Fritz. "I can already say, if it rains, it's no fun to drive on the Nordschleife with DTM tyres."

Fritz expressed his support for a DTM event at Nordschleife, but he questions whether it would be right for a sprint series running GT3 cars.

Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"That's why we basically have sympathy for it and everything is conceivable," he said. "But my personal opinion is that Nordschleife is endurance racing and this highly competitive subject should be reserved for the 24-hour race there.

"Of course, it's cool at Manthey - I think it's cool too. But does a Timo Bernhard, who doesn't usually drive there, also think it's cool?

"We [at HRT] would have a massive headstart [because of our experience in Nurburgring 24 Hours].

"I would have found it cool with Class 1 because those were other cars. But I don't know if the next GT3 series has to race on the Nordschleife now."