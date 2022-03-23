Tickets Subscribe
DTM News

Red Bull announces Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Red Bull has firmed up its driver line-up for its second season in the DTM as a fully-fledged team, with Felipe Fraga and Nick Cassidy piloting its two AF Corse-prepared Ferrari 488 GT3s.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Red Bull announces Fraga, Cassidy for 2022 DTM season

Fraga will replace last year’s runner-up Liam Lawson in the #74 Ferrari carrying Red Bull’s familiar livery, while Cassidy will take the place vacated by Williams Formula 1 recruit Alex Albon in the sister #37 entry adorned in the colours of fashion brand AlphaTauri.

A spate of clashes between the DTM and Formula 1 support series F2 and F3 had proven the main hurdle in Red Bull finalising its line-up for 2022, forcing the energy drinks brand to look outside its stable of junior drivers.

But while neither Fraga nor Cassidy are members of its F1 driver development programme, they both have personal sponsorship deals with Red Bull and have previously carried the logos of the Austrian brand on their helmets.

Fraga, the 2016 Brazilian Stock Car champion, has accumulated a wealth of experience in GT3 cars in recent years, including in GT World Challenge Europe and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

It helps that the 26-year-old is also due to represent Ferrari at the Le Mans 24 Hours this year with privateer squad Riley Motorsports, although the Italian marque has no say in deciding Red Bull’s driver line-up in the DTM.

"I am really very happy to be able to drive here. It is a great opportunity for me, even the biggest of my career so far, and I want to do well," said Fraga.  "I can't predict any results, but I'm here because I want to fight for wins.

“I want to fight for wins and I know that with Red Bull AlphaTauri AF Corse we can do it - like last year. just like last year. So why not do it again this season?"

#74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Felipe Fraga

#74 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320: Felipe Fraga

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

SUPER GT and Super Formula champion Cassidy will race the other Ferrari backed by Red Bull in up to six of the eight rounds after making a promising DTM debut in place of Albon at the Norisring last year.

The Kiwi’s prospects of securing a part-campaign in the DTM were boosted after he signed a WEC deal with AF Corse, where he has replaced Giancarlo Fisichella in the team’s #51 488 GTE Am car.

There is only one clash between DTM and the WEC this year, between the former's Spa round and the latter's annual trip to Fuji in Japan in September.

Cassidy may also be unavailable for the DTM's season opener in Rome, which clashes with Formula E's Monaco race, and the Norisring round in June, which is on the same weekend as the inaugural Vancouver E-Prix.

It is unclear who will replace Cassidy in the AlphaTauri-branded car when he is honouring his other commitments in Formula E and WEC.

Nick Cassidy, AF Corse

Nick Cassidy, AF Corse

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

2022 DTM grid so far:

Manufacturer Team Driver
Audi  Abt Sportsline Germany Rene Rast
South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Team Rosberg Switzerland Nico Muller
United States Dev Gore
Attempto Racing Germany Marius Zug
BMW Walkenhorst Motorsport Germany Marco Wittmann
Belgium Esteban Muth
Schubert Motorsport South Africa Sheldon van der Linde
Austria Philipp Eng
Mercedes Winward Racing Germany Maximilian Gotz
Austria Lucas Auer
Germany David Schumacher
Haupt Racing Team (HRT) Germany Luca Stolz
India Arjun Maini
GruppeM Canada Mikael Grenier
Germany Maro Engel
Mucke Motorsport Germany Maximilian Buhk
Lamborghini
 

 Grasser Racing Team Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Austria Clemens Schmid
Italy Alessio Deledda 
Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
T3 Motorsport United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Porsche Team Bernhard 75 Austria Thomas Preining
SSR Performance Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Norway Dennis Olsen
Ferrari AF Corse (Red Bull) Brazil Felipe Fraga
New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Total cars confirmed so far: 29

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
