Car is not a fail: Lamborghini driver defends the new Temerario GT3

Is the new Lamborghini Temerario GT3 better than its reputation? Lamborghini factory driver Maximilian Paul is defending the Italians' new GT3 challenger ahead of the DTM weekend at the Lausitzring. After a difficult premiere in Spielberg, the car was equipped with more downforce through a special regulation.

"At the Lausitzring, I was very happy with the car," says Grasser Racing driver Paul, referring to the official test at the beginning of June. "All those rumors at the start of the year, that the car is a fail or whatever, I cannot confirm that. We have a good car and have made massive steps since the Red Bull Ring."

The German even believes that a surprise could be possible at his home race. "Especially now, when we put everything together on the low-speed Lausitzring track, the car can feel very good and potentially even be successful," he announced.

DTM special regulation "essential" for Temerario

So far, a sixth place by Abt Lamborghini driver Luca Engstler in Zandvoort has been the best DTM result for the Temerario GT3, after no Lamborghini driver made it into the top 10 in Spielberg and the four new turbo machines fought against each other at the back of the field in a sort of one-make cup.

Maximilian Paul erkennt einen klaren Aufwärtstrend beim Lamborghini Temerario Foto: ADAC Motorsport

But what role did the DTM additional homologation play? Since Zandvoort, this has ensured that the Temerario can run with a steeper rear wing thanks to a new bracket, exceeding what the FIA homologation dictates. "From the Red Bull Ring to Zandvoort was already a massive step," says Paul.

"We got the wing, which in my opinion is essential, just like more power. We were completely out of the window at the Red Bull Ring. There was not much more to be gained there, even with set-up changes."

"Slowly understanding the car better"

According to Paul, the car had too little downforce and too little power in Spielberg. "And even with a power change, it would not have been good enough," he says, hinting that the lack of rear-axle downforce in particular set clear limits for the Lamborghini teams.

Durch eine neue Heckflügel-Aufhängung hat der Temerario jetzt mehr Abtrieb Foto: ADAC Motorsport/smg

Thanks to the "support of the community," they now have "a car that is at least in the mix," he says with a view to the special regulation. "Now we have to refine it to make it easy to drive, which we have already started to achieve in one direction. But of course, the work does not stop for now."

Progress was also made during the official DTM test two weeks ago at the Lausitzring. "Basically, the test went well; we are slowly understanding the car better," the 26-year-old explained. "Since Zandvoort, we have been taking steps forward every time we are on the track."

Good Lamborghini test form: Are the rivals bluffing?

The lap times also give reason for hope: Paul's Grasser teammate Mirko Bortolotti was the fastest Lamborghini driver in sixth place, 0.314 seconds behind HRT Ford driver Finn Wiebelhaus. Paul finished eighth.

"Of course, we now have to see how this translates into the race, because we are currently still in the phase where we are pushing flat out all the time to get better. And other brands are more experienced with their cars - or have been around longer - and know where they can hide something," he says, not ruling out that the competition is bluffing.

However, the most important thing is that the Grasser Racing Team gains an understanding of the new car. "I think we are slowly reaching a point where we have built up a toolbox for ourselves - and we know what happens," Paul says confidently for his home race. So far this season, he has not finished higher than 13th in Zandvoort.