Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

shares
comments
Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM
By:

Mercedes is set to be represented by a minimum of three teams on its return to the DTM following the championship's switch to GT3 rules for the 2021 season

HTP Winward Motorsport and the Haupt Racing Team, two of the most successful Mercedes squads in the GT3 era, are looking certain to be on the grid with factory-supported cars for the scheduled first DTM event of the year at Monza in June.

The two Germany-based teams would join Hong Kong-headquartered GruppeM Racing, which announced its plans to enter the series last year.

Mucke Motorsport, which raced with Mercedes in the DTM in 2005-16, is also known to have had discussions with the marque about racing in the DTM this season.

Motorsport.com understands that HTP and HRT are close to finalising their deals to run the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the new-look series after its switch from the Class 1 touring car rulebook.

A spokesman for Mercedes-AMG Motorsport confirmed that HTP and HRT are among the teams in discussion to represent the marque for its first DTM campaign in the series since 2018, but stressed that no deals have been done.

He explained that it is likely that there will be "four to five" AMG GT3s spread across three teams racing in the DTM in 2021.

It is understood that HTP and HRT intend to run two AMG GT3s alongside the single-car entry revealed by GruppeM in November.

The plans of the Mucke team, which ran Audis in last year's ADAC GT Masters, are known to be at a less-advanced stage.

HTP, HRT and GruppeM have all raced as so called Mercedes AMG 'performance' teams in major GT3 championships.

This typically means that they are loaned drivers from the factory-contracted pool and receive some financial assistance.

Asked if Mercedes would be providing factory support to the teams representing it in the DTM, the spokesman replied: "It depends on which teams want to participate — they might be performance teams or pure customers."

HTP, whose American ownership since late 2019 is reflected in the Winward suffix to its name, won the 2013 Blancpain Endurance Series and the overall Blancpain GT Series title in 2016 with Mercedes.

It also triumphed in the GT Daytona class for GT3 machinery at last month's Daytona 24 Hours, the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

HRT was established by veteran driver Hubert Haupt last year when he took over the major operations and programmes of the Black Falcon squad, which won the Nurburgring 24 Hours for Mercedes in 2013 and '16.

Read Also:

GruppeM represented Mercedes across the full Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2019 with a roster of factory drivers and also won the FIA-sanctioned GT World Cup at Macau in the same year with Raffaele Marciello.

Mercedes appears to have changed its stance toward the DTM over the winter.

It is understood that it was initially against supporting teams racing its GT3 machinery in the series, but has now decided to provide some assistance.

This was reflected in the DTM being mentioned last week when it laid out its programme in the GT3 arena for the coming season, with the marque stating that it will be represented in the series by multiple teams.

It is unclear how many factory drivers Mercedes will be able to place in the series given its commitments in other championships.

Mercedes has added Daniel Juncadella, who raced for the marque in the DTM in 2013-16 and '18, and former Bentley driver Jules Gounon to its roster for this season.

Yelmer Buurman and Adam Christodoulou are no longer full-factory drivers but are both expected to continue to race Mercedes machinery in the coming season.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Buurman will again drive for the Ram Racing Merc team alongside Ian Loggie in the British GT Championship this year.

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM

Previous article

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

2h
2
Supercars

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss

3
TCR Australia

TCR Australia changes TV line-up for Phillip Island

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

16h
Latest news
Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM
DTM

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

23m
Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM
DTM

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM

Feb 4, 2021
Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up
DTM

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

Feb 2, 2021
Auer and BMW announce split after just one season
DTM

Auer and BMW announce split after just one season

Feb 1, 2021
DTM announces two pre-season tests for 2021
DTM

DTM announces two pre-season tests for 2021

Jan 29, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

More from
Gary Watkins
Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas substitute role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Peugeot WEC signing Magnussen rules out Haas substitute role

Toyota "back on track" with hypercar test plan
WEC / Breaking news

Toyota "back on track" with hypercar test plan

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Daytona 24 Prime
Video Inside
IMSA / Preview

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Trending Today

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup to retire from driving, replace Dane as Triple Eight boss

TCR Australia changes TV line-up for Phillip Island
TCR Australia TCR Australia / Breaking news

TCR Australia changes TV line-up for Phillip Island

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin set to race under neutral flag after CAS ruling

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 chiefs give green light to Portuguese GP in 2021

Latest news

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Mercedes to support customer teams in DTM

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Red Bull reveals DTM plans for Albon as Cassidy joins line-up

Auer and BMW announce split after just one season
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Auer and BMW announce split after just one season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.