Ex-F1 driver Timo Glock to make DTM return at Imola

Glock will drive a new BMW M4 GT3 in the third round of the 2022 DTM season on June 17-18, returning to the championship in which he scored five wins, 15 podiums and a best finish of fifth in the standings.

The German driver was a mainstay of BMW’s works DTM programme from 2013, having joined the series immediately after the end of his five-year F1 stint that yielded three podiums with Toyota but no wins.

Glock stayed on in the DTM last year following its switch to a customer-based GT3 formula, driving Rowe Racing’s factory-supported BMW M6 GT3 in the series.

However, his results were underwhelming for most part as he struggled to transition from Class One machinery, and Rowe Racing quit the DTM at the end of the year, leaving him without a seat in the series for the first time in a decade.

Having remained a factory driver on BMW’s books this year despite his full-time exit from the DTM, the 40-year-old has now been offered an opportunity to make a wildcard appearance in Italy later this month, taking the size of the grid to a record-breaking 30 cars.

“Racing in DTM together with Roberto Ravaglia and his team is a cool story,” said Glock. “The new M4 suits me well.

“With Michelin, DTM is using a different tyre from the one in the Italian championship. Opportunities for preparation are few because availability of tyres is very limited due to the general supply chain issues.

“The timed pit stop is a new task for the team, too. All in all, it is a huge challenge, but a great story, one to which I am really looking forward.”

Timo Glock, ROWE Racing, BMW M6 GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Glock’s car will be entered by 1989 DTM champion Roberto Ravaglia's Ceccato team, which has been running him in the Italian GT series this year alongside countryman Jens Klingmann.

“Being back in DTM after so many years is really exciting,” said Ravagila. “I know the thrill from 1989 when I won the DTM title as a driver.

“Now, I am lucky to be participating in DTM as the Ceccato Racing team manager at the legendary Imola circuit, and in the 50th anniversary year of BMW M, no less.

“I know that I can rely on a competitive car like the BMW M4 and a super motivated driver like Timo Glock.”

Glock’s prospects for Imola have been boosted by his 2021 teammate Sheldon van der Linde claiming a double victory in Schubert Motorsport’s BMW M4 at the Lausitzring last month, validating the speed of the German manufacturer’s new GT3 contender for the 2022 season.