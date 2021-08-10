Tickets Subscribe
Wittmann: Zolder win "tasted sweet" after "tough" run in DTM
DTM / Zolder News

Van der Linde says Mercedes DTM drivers were playing 'games'

Sven Haidinger

Audi GT3 ace Kelvin van der Linde says Mercedes DTM drivers were playing ‘games’ at Zolder, having been stuck behind Philip Ellis for much of the second race on Sunday.

Van der Linde says Mercedes DTM drivers were playing 'games'

After completing his mandatory stop on lap 12 of 39, van der Linde dropped behind the Winward Mercedes of Ellis, who had just served his drive-through penalty for causing a collision at the start of the race.

Saddled with 25kg of success ballast on a track known to be notoriously difficult for overtaking, the Abt Sportsline driver couldn’t find a way past his Mercedes rival despite having fresher tyres, losing a chunk of time to the leaders in the process.

Van der Linde was finally released when Ellis headed into the pitlane on lap 35, but by then the likes of Maximilian Gotz, Alex Albon and Nico Muller had already leapfrogged him, dropping him from fourth to eighth.

Speaking after the race, championship leader van der Linde felt it was a clever tactic on the part of Ellis to hand advantage to other Mercedes runners, even if it was within the rules.

"Currently, there are seven Mercedes cars racing against one Audi in the championship," he told the official website of German broadcaster Sat.1.

"It's quite clear that Philip could have driven much faster today. He almost stopped in some corners.

"Of course it's racing. We accept the game and embrace it. And that's why we have to see that we're in front at the Nurburgring. Then there are no discussions."

HRT Mercedes driver Gotz, who finished second behind race winner Marco Wittmann after starting eighth on the grid, denied suggestions that all Mercedes drivers were acting in unison to cut down the gap to points leader van der Linde.

However, he added that he could understand the situation the Audi driver found himself in, having struggled in the first race of the weekend with a 25kg success ballast of his own.

“Of course, we are not playing a game or something, everyone is driving for his own and there are different Mercedes teams involved, so there is for sure not something behind,” said Gotz.

“Of course ,  know how he feels now because I had the same [success ballast as] him on Saturday.

“It's painful but he will come back for sure and today [Sunday] was not his day. In the end it's not my problem if he had some issues.”

Mercedes-AMG customer sports coordinator Thomas Jager also defended the marque, saying none of its drivers would ever indulge in such unsportsmanlike practices.

"Philip didn't sacrifice his race for anyone," Jager told Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com. "We didn't make sure he got out in front of Kelvin [after the pitstops]. 

“That's not our way and we're sportsmen enough for that. Besides, that wouldn't be a manufacturer decision, but a team decision.

"The moment they wanted to bring him in, the drive-through penalty was confirmed. And then they switched to the late stop."

As part of the DTM's rules refresh in 2021, teams are required to carry over tyres from the previous weekend to Friday practice before they are handed fresh sets for Saturday qualifying.

Jager said the Winward team chose to delay his pitstop to ensure the tyres used in the second stint were in best possible shape for the next round of the season at the Nurburgring.

"That's really about it - and we've always seen this in other races with cars that had a problem early on - that you drive to the end so that you still have a good set of tyres for the next event,” he explained.

"It's important to save tyres when your race is broken so you can then have reasonable material in free practice. That's the only reason - and no other."

Related video

Wittmann: Zolder win "tasted sweet" after "tough" run in DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019

