Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Fraga's Red Bull DTM drive has been 10 years in the making Next / Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?
DTM News

Why the DTM is holding Portimao pre-season test at night

The DTM is holding its final pre-season test of 2022 at Portimao this week, but intriguingly much of the running will take place at night.

By:
Why the DTM is holding Portimao pre-season test at night

Before the new season kicks off in earnest at the Portuguese circuit later this weekend, the entire field of 29 cars will get two days of on-track running on April 26-27 to complete their final preparations for the new campaign.

However, the conditions for the test will be very different to what the drivers will experience during the opening round on April 30-May 1 – or at any other point in the season, for that matter.

The pitlane won’t open until 5pm local time on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with each session finishing five hours later at 10pm. According to the weather forecast, the sun is due to set at 8:17pm time in Algarve, meaning the on-track action will begin at dusk and finish in the dark.

By contrast, both of this weekend’s races at Portimao are due to get underway at 12:30pm local time and finish just under an hour later in broad daylight.

The remaining seven rounds of the 2022 season will begin at 1:30pm CEST, with each of the 14 races lasting 55 minutes plus one lap - with provisions for the action to be extended in case of prolonged safety car periods. Hence, the timing of the test could appear baffling on first glance.

But the unconventional schedule is a result of Portimao hosting a MotoGP round last weekend, leaving the DTM with no time to place TV cameras around the track in advance. As such, the championship will complete the set-up work for TV production during the day, before the cars are allowed on track later in the evening.

Moreover, the ambient temperature is not expected to drop below 10 degrees Celsius even at night, leaving organisers reasonably confident that the conditions will be fairly representative for teams and drivers.

There is a high chance of rain on Tuesday, but it is expected that the track will remain dry for the second day of running.

Weather had already impacted pre-season preparations, with a two-day test at Hockenheim earlier this month taking place in mixed conditions.

Driver line-up for Portimao test

Start practice, Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 leads

Start practice, Marco Wittmann, Walkenhorst Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 leads

Photo by: DTM

A total 30 drivers will convene at Portimao for two days of running, with Sebastien Loeb and Nick Cassidy sharing the AlphaTauri-branded AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3.

The test will offer WRC legend Loeb the final opportunity to get acclimatised to the Ferrari ahead of his DTM debut later this week, where he will be substituting for an absent Cassidy in Red Bull's line-up.

Esmee Hawkey will also be present at Portimao having missed the previous test at Hockenheim after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19. There were also doubts over Hawkey’s return to the DTM for a second season over sponsorship issues, but the situation has been resolved in time for the first round.

The 24-year-old is also expected to make an appearance in the official press conference on Wednesday morning.

shares
comments
How Fraga's Red Bull DTM drive has been 10 years in the making
Previous article

How Fraga's Red Bull DTM drive has been 10 years in the making
Next article

Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?

Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?
Load comments
More from
Sven Haidinger
Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?
DTM

Is there a risk of NASCAR-style pitstop specialists in DTM?

Loeb tests Red Bull's Ferrari DTM car, linked to race seat
DTM

Loeb tests Red Bull's Ferrari DTM car, linked to race seat

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Latest news

Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener
DTM DTM

Portimao DTM: Bortolotti puts Lamborghini on pole for opener

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races
DTM DTM

DTM drivers would welcome return of "spectacular" night races

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022
DTM DTM

Eight reasons you should follow the DTM in 2022

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more
DTM DTM

2022 Portimao DTM: Start time, how to watch and more

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

OPINION: Questionable driving standards and farcical team orders meant the DTM's first season under GT3 regulations ended under a cloud. But the organisation has responded firmly by banning team orders and welcomed new manufacturers, making for an intriguing season ahead as new and returning names prepare for battle.

DTM
Mar 30, 2022
The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk Prime

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Over two decades as a factory driver with Audi and BMW, Martin Tomczyk earned the respect of teammates and rivals as a hard but fair racer. After calling time on his racing career, the 2011 DTM champion sat down with Motorsport.com to look back.

GT
Mar 5, 2022
Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Prime

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines.

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions Prime

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

OPINION: The scenes at the Norisring as Mercedes used blatant team orders to secure the first DTM title of the new GT3 era totally undermined the credibility of the championship. But as well as overshadowing the season, it also presents uncomfortable questions to series bosses about the direction it is headed in.

DTM
Oct 12, 2021
How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" Prime

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Having learned the ropes in GT3 alongside Rene Rast, Kelvin van der Linde is in line to take up the three-time champion's baton as Audi's new DTM king. From humble origins in South Africa, it's been a remarkable journey so far for the current series leader, but he knows that the 2021 title is a long way from settled just yet.

DTM
Sep 18, 2021
The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Switching to GT3 regulations marked a fresh start for the DTM in 2021, but it has also drawn a line in the sand against other series using similar cars by engaging AVL Racing to develop a bespoke Balance of Performance system. Here’s how it works.

DTM
Jul 23, 2021
The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars Prime

The initial verdict on DTM's move to GT3 cars

OPINION: Facing collapse last year, the DTM has shifted its philosophy from a championship for silhouette-based touring cars to GT machines not too dissimilar to those racing across multiple series worldwide. But despite some initial BoP-based teething troubles, there were some pleasant findings as the 'new DTM' got underway at Monza

DTM
Jun 22, 2021
Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Prime

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

The DTM moves into its bold new GT3 era with welcome support from Red Bull, which enters two AF Corse-run Ferraris. That includes one for ex-F1 driver Alex Albon, who’s determined to make a success of his GT switch

DTM
Jun 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.